Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers could have a crop of Early Signing Day surprises
Nebraska football has been on one heck of a run recruiting wise, and the school is getting red hot at just the right time. The Huskers have been reeling in commitments at a pace that the program hasn’t seen in quite some time. Of course, the real fun is going to take place on Wednesday.
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola nod to Huskers gets fans revved up
Like every other Nebraska football fan who follows recruiting, I saw the news that Dylan Raiola had de-committed from Ohio State this weekend and almost immediately started nearly vibrating with excitement for what it might mean. After all, it’s been no secret that since Scott Frost was fired, the successive coaching staffs have renewed their push for the 5-star quarterback.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Nebraska's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign
By Nathan Charles Nebraska has averaged right around a dozen products for the past few seasons that have been rated by the various recruiting services. But for the hometown Huskers, they’ve been unable to keep several of those players in the state. There are some Class of 2023 recruits that ...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Basketball has uneven weekend, QB transfer commit, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball program had what can only be described as an uneven weekend. Fred Hoiberg’s crew had a bit of a disaster on Saturday as they got dismantled by the Kansas State Wildcats, 71-56. The loss hit especially hard considering how well the Huskers had played in...
Kearney Hub
Recent Nebraska O-line transfer visitor Ajani Cornelius sets decision date
One of the hottest names in the transfer portal who visited Nebraska earlier this month has a decision date. Rhode Island transfer and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will reveal his new school of choice Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is hosting a commitment party from 7-9 p.m. (central) from his hometown in Harlem, New York.
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight
When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Mason Goldman commit lights up social media
Nebraska football recruiting is rolling right along at a rather ridiculous pace these days. As the Huskers head towards the early signing period, Matt Rhule and his staff have been locking in commits left and right. That includes Mason Goldman, who happens to be the third commit to announce their pledge to the Cornhuskers on Monday alone.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
Nebraska Football: Former Husker assistant reportedly taking Kearney head coach job
The Nebraska football team isn’t the only state program that has been looking for a new head coach this winter. Nebraska-Kearney just lost its head coach, a man in Josh Lynn who had turned the Lopers program around after a couple of years of struggles. In his place, it appears the NCAA Division II school is going to try and tap into some big-time head coaching experience to keep things going.
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Kearney Hub
8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
Nebraska Football: Huskers have a receivers coach, the name is just a matter of when
On Saturday, Nebraska football fans looked into the team’s future with the commitment of three different players. What many might have missed in the excitement of those commits, especially the pledge of wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd is that the Cornhuskers have another staff member waiting in the wings, even if he hasn’t been officially announced.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
iowapublicradio.org
Lincoln, Nebraska seeks a ‘second source’ of water as drought conditions expand
For Nancy Scanlan, co-owner of Trackside Farm in Hickman, Nebraska, water is everything. It explains why Scanlan, whose farm primarily grows garlic and more than twenty varieties of chili peppers, intentionally set up her operation for a future where drought conditions are the norm. “When we started Trackside Farm part...
News Channel Nebraska
Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects
BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Conservative Republican dominance in Nebraska points to many factors
Some interesting post-mortem metrics from Nebraska's November general election compiled by Steve Smith at Civic Nebraska:. * 55% turnout by registered voters. * 40% voted before Election Day, overwhelmingly by mail. * 69% turnout in the 11 rural counties that conduct elections only by mail. * 51% early voting in...
1011now.com
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
