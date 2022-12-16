ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola nod to Huskers gets fans revved up

Like every other Nebraska football fan who follows recruiting, I saw the news that Dylan Raiola had de-committed from Ohio State this weekend and almost immediately started nearly vibrating with excitement for what it might mean. After all, it’s been no secret that since Scott Frost was fired, the successive coaching staffs have renewed their push for the 5-star quarterback.
LINCOLN, NE
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
LINCOLN, NE
Recent Nebraska O-line transfer visitor Ajani Cornelius sets decision date

One of the hottest names in the transfer portal who visited Nebraska earlier this month has a decision date. Rhode Island transfer and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will reveal his new school of choice Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is hosting a commitment party from 7-9 p.m. (central) from his hometown in Harlem, New York.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight

When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
LINCOLN, NE
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Football: Former Husker assistant reportedly taking Kearney head coach job

The Nebraska football team isn’t the only state program that has been looking for a new head coach this winter. Nebraska-Kearney just lost its head coach, a man in Josh Lynn who had turned the Lopers program around after a couple of years of struggles. In his place, it appears the NCAA Division II school is going to try and tap into some big-time head coaching experience to keep things going.
KEARNEY, NE
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
LINCOLN, NE
8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football

With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
LINCOLN, NE
Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects

BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
NEBRASKA STATE
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon

Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
