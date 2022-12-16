ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

County officials say Central Hudson “guilty of numerous violations” including alleged illegal acts

Two quick punches at the same target, Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp., were delivered so closely together on December 15 that it was hard to know which came first. One jab was a letter made public, sent to the chair of the state Public Service Commission, Rory M. Christian, from acting Ulster County executive Johanna Contreras and state senator Michelle Hinchey.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County, RECAP, unveil enlarged county fuel fund

MIDDLETOWN – No one should have to choose between paying a heating bill during the winter or eating, Charles Quinn, CEO of RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – said on Tuesday while speaking at the Mulberry House, Middletown’s senior citizen center. With that,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Correction Officer From Cortlandt Manor Charged With Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Records

A correction officer from Northern Westchester is charged with assaulting an inmate of the Dutchess County prison he once worked at and falsifying the records of the incident. The assault happened on May 28, 2020, when 32-year-old Cortlandt Manor resident Taj Everly assaulted an inmate at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, according to an announcement by US Attorney Damian Williams from Thursday, Dec. 15.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Daily Voice

2-Car Collision Shuts Down Route 6N In Mahopac, Drivers Walk Away Unharmed

A busy Hudson Valley road was temporarily shut down as firefighters responded to a two-car collision that luckily left the occupants without serious injuries. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7 p.m., fire officials and police in Putnam County responded to the accident in Mahopac at the intersection of Route 6N and Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ossining wins $10 million state DRI prize

ALBANY – The Village of Ossining has been selected to receive this year’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant for the Hudson Valley. The selection of the village is based on the several significant assets to build upon, the state said. They include the Hudson River waterfront, a historic Main Street, ethnic and cultural diversity through a large Latino and African American population and a Metro-North train station.
OSSINING, NY
longisland.com

AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY

