Read full article on original website
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
County officials say Central Hudson “guilty of numerous violations” including alleged illegal acts
Two quick punches at the same target, Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp., were delivered so closely together on December 15 that it was hard to know which came first. One jab was a letter made public, sent to the chair of the state Public Service Commission, Rory M. Christian, from acting Ulster County executive Johanna Contreras and state senator Michelle Hinchey.
Dutchess County begins holiday enforcement campaign
Dutchess County is joining law enforcement across the state to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County, RECAP, unveil enlarged county fuel fund
MIDDLETOWN – No one should have to choose between paying a heating bill during the winter or eating, Charles Quinn, CEO of RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – said on Tuesday while speaking at the Mulberry House, Middletown’s senior citizen center. With that,...
Former Dutchess County lawyer accused of grand larceny
A former lawyer from Hopewell Junction has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $450,000 from disabled and vulnerable clients, the state attorney general's office said Monday.
Arrest of Cortlandt Man Closes Case on Multiple Putnam County Burglaries
A string of burglaries in the Putnam County area of the Hudson Valley doing back to October have finally been solved, with a recent arrest made. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Tractor-trailer smashes into sign support structure on I-84 in Orange County
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 21.6 in Wallkill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office participates in “Shop with a Cop”
MONTICELLO – With the holiday season starting this week for the residents of Sullivan County, sheriff’s deputies spent Sunday, December 18 bringing cheer to the less fortunate young members of the community. Through the generosity of the Walmart Foundation, 40 children from around the county were treated to...
Man Nabbed For Stabbing Grandfather in South Fallsburg, Police Say
An area man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandfather. The incident took place in Sullivan County on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Fallsburg. According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed and sought treatment at an urgent care facility in Monticello.
Monticello Man Charged With Burglarizing Beer World Twice, Police Say
An area man was busted following an investigation into allegedly burglarizing Beer World twice last month. Sullivan County resident Justus L. McMoore, age 37, of Monticello, was charged on Friday, Dec. 16, with two counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police. McMoore...
Police: Student sent for psych evaluation after threat at FDR High School in Hyde Park
Town of Hyde Park police say the 15-year-old made threatening statements about hurting other students at the high school.
Sullivan County studies ways to revive Monticello's long-closed Broadway Theater
MONTICELLO − The Broadway Theater in Monticello has been closed for more than 30 years. Now it might finally see a new life. The Sullivan County Land Bank, which has acquired the theater, is using an Empire State Development grant to study how that might be done, and what that new life could be.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of December 19th
Dutchess County government observes Christmas Day on Monday, December 26th; and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2nd, 2023. Offices and Friendship Centers will be closed both days. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals in advance of each day that friendship centers are closed.
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
Correction Officer From Cortlandt Manor Charged With Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Records
A correction officer from Northern Westchester is charged with assaulting an inmate of the Dutchess County prison he once worked at and falsifying the records of the incident. The assault happened on May 28, 2020, when 32-year-old Cortlandt Manor resident Taj Everly assaulted an inmate at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, according to an announcement by US Attorney Damian Williams from Thursday, Dec. 15.
2-Car Collision Shuts Down Route 6N In Mahopac, Drivers Walk Away Unharmed
A busy Hudson Valley road was temporarily shut down as firefighters responded to a two-car collision that luckily left the occupants without serious injuries. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7 p.m., fire officials and police in Putnam County responded to the accident in Mahopac at the intersection of Route 6N and Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
Police: Shots fired outside Airbnb party in Ulster County
Police say shots were fired outside of a party at an Airbnb in Ulster County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ossining wins $10 million state DRI prize
ALBANY – The Village of Ossining has been selected to receive this year’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant for the Hudson Valley. The selection of the village is based on the several significant assets to build upon, the state said. They include the Hudson River waterfront, a historic Main Street, ethnic and cultural diversity through a large Latino and African American population and a Metro-North train station.
longisland.com
AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
Felon pleads guilty to illegally possessing an AR-15
Ubrich could face a maximum sentence of 10 years for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Comments / 0