Short Course World Champs DEEP Dive | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne. See full list of topics below:. 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown SC World Champs Deep Dive Introduction. 0:58 Race of the Meet. 9:17 Was the right...
Kaylee McKeown Becomes 2nd Woman to Concurrently Own Olympic, World, CG, and SCW Titles
SCM (25m) Kaylee McKeown’s 200 backstroke victory in 1:59.26 just missed breaking her own world record from two years ago, but she still made history on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 200 back win solidified the 21-year-old Australian as the second woman ever to concurrently...
2022 SC World Championships: Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Analysis
SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships wrapped up in epic fashion, including world records in both the women’s and men’s 4×100 medley relays. Here’s a quick look at the split comparison for the women’s race, as well as a visualization of the race for gold between the US and Australia.
Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
SwimSwam’s Awards For The 2022 Short Course World Championships — Women’s Edition
SCM (25m) Who would get the female swimmer of the meet award was up to debate for a good portion of this World Championships, but by the last day of the competition, giving the honor to Maggie MacNeil was a no-brainer. The LSU-trained Canadian was one out of two female...
Maggie MacNeil Earns $86,250 Dollars Worth Of Prize Money From Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) At the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil walks away with $86,250 U.S. dollars worth of prize money—more than twice as much as the next-highest-earning swimmer. $50,000 worth of that prize money comes from the world records she broke in the 50 back and 100 fly, as each world record broken is a $25,000 bonus. Another $30,000 comes from winning golds in the 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, as each gold medal is worth $10,000 each. The other $6,250 of MacNeil’s earnings comes from the two bronze medals she won from being a part of Canada’s 4×100 free and medley relay.
Chad le Clos Targeting Ryan Lochte’s Record for Most SCW Titles in 2024
SCM (25m) Chad le Clos has his sights set on catching Ryan Lochte’s record of 14 individual titles at the next Short Course World Championships. The 30-year-old Olympic champion from South Africa won his 11th and 12th career individual gold medals at Short Course Worlds this week in the 100 butterfly (48.59) and 200 fly (personal-best 1:48.27). Defending those titles at the next Short Course Worlds would bring le Clos even with Lochte atop the all-time leaderboard.
Swimming Australia Seeks to Build “World-Class Home of Swimming” For Brisbane 2032
SA Chief Executive Eugénie Buckley announces plan to build a world-class facility for elite swimmers, coaches, and officials to prepare for Brisbane 2032. Stock photo via World Aquatics. Upon joining forces with the country’s peak Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth Games sporting organizations, Swimming Australia shared its plan to build...
2022 Short Course World Champs: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day Six Scores + Final Results
Now, what we've all been waiting for: the final standings from the 2022 SC World Champs Pick'ems contest. Current photo via World Aquatics. The final day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships is in the book. That means it’s time for the final scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. There were ten events in which finals were competed on day six of the meet, marking one of the busiest days for Pick’ems.
Torri Huske on Pre-World Record USA Ready Room Energy: “It’s Unmatched”
SCM (25m) Stanford sophomore Torri Huske is walking away from Melbourne with 7 medals, 4 gold and 3 silver. In addition to winning the 50 back and contributing to the winning 200 free, 400 medley, and mixed 200 medley relays, she also swam on the 2nd place 400 free and 200 medley relays and was the runner-up in the 100 fly. Huske takes us through her meet, including routines she uses to help her with a busy event schedule and what breaking her first (and 2nd) world record was like.
Daiya Seto Becomes First Person to Six-Peat at Worlds With Gold In the 400 IM
SCM (25m) World Junior Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021. Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010. 2021 Champion: 3:56.26, Daiya Seto (JPN) With his win in the 400m IM, Daiya Seto made history on Day 5 of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, becoming the first person to six-peat in an event at Worlds–in either short course or long course.
David Popovici Becomes #2 Junior All-Time in 200 FR, Breaks Romanian Record – 1:40.79
SCM (25m) GOLD: Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) – 1:39.72 (Championship Record) In the final of the men’s 200 free, Romania’s David Popovici clocked a personal best time of 1:40.79 to set a new Romanian record, while narrowly missing Matthew Sates‘ World Junior Record time of 1:40.65.
Kamminga Takes Trio Of Breaststroke Events At Dutch SC Championships
SCM (25m) While many of the top swimmers were competing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga was getting it done at home. Kamminga competed at the Dutch Short Course Championships in The Hague, wrangling up a trio of breaststroke event victories to cap...
High-Level International Meets For January 2023
Newly-minted short course world champion Kyle Chalmers has historically competed at the South Australian State Championships slated for late January. Current photo via World Aquatics. We’re saying goodbye to the year 2022 and looking ahead to 2023, which brings along with it a host of elite competitions including the FINA...
Popovici Proved Something To Himself At SC Worlds: “I Am Way Stronger Than I Imagined”
SCM (25m) Despite being arguably the top swimmer of 2022, David Popovici came into last week’s Short Course World Championships doubting himself. Coming off a breakout year that included winning long course world titles in the men’s 100 and 200 free, breaking the world record in the former, the Romanian sensation didn’t believe he had what it took to succeed in the short course pool.
Ryan Murphy Makes History as First Swimmer to Sweep Backstroke Events at World Champs
SCM (25m) Ryan Murphy became the first man or woman to sweep all three backstroke events at one world championships, capping his triple with a 200 back title on Sunday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. The 27-year-old American concluded the meet by contributing to the U.S. men’s 4×100...
Frederik Lentz Downs Danish Record In SCM 100 Freestyle
SCM (25m) The Danish Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend but not before a national record fell at the hands of Frederik Lentz. 21-year-old Lentz fired off a new Danish standard of 47.09 in the men’s 100m freestyle while leading off his GSC Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
Jovan Lekic Takes 5+ Seconds Off Bosnian & Herzegovina Record in 400 Free
Jovan Lekic returned to racing two months ago after being found to have "no significant fault or negligence" in a 2021 doping case and has broken this record three times already. 2022 Bosnia & Herzegovina Championships (25m) December 17-18, 2022. Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina. Short Course Meters (25m), Prelims/Finals. While...
1100 Kms Swim Karke 6 Youngsters Swimmer Banayenge New World Record
Six Indian swimmers jisme ek ladki bhi, Arabian Sea mein jump karenge aur world’s longest relay-swim ka record set karenge. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Six Indian swimmers jisme ek ladki bhi include hai wo sab 17th December ko Gateway of India, Arabian Sea mein jump karenge aur world’s longest relay-swim ka record set karenge. Ye swim 1,100 kms ki hone wali hai Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai tak aisa organisers ne bataya hai.
2022 Short Course World Championships: U.S. Finishes On Top Of Overall Medal Table
SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships concluded tonight from Melbourne, Australia but not before the United States topped the overall medal table. The U.S. ended the 6-day competition with 36 total medals, including 17 golds, 13 silvers, and 6 bronze. That gave the stars n’ stripes the edge...
