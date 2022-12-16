Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
World Champs Me Backstroke Me Ryan Murphy Ne Create Ki History
SCM (25m) Ek Hi World Championships Mein Teeno Backstroke Events Sweep Karne Wale First Swimmer Bane Ryan Murphy. Sunday Ko 200 Back Ka Title Jeette Hi Inhone 2022 Short Course World Championships Mein Teeno Back Events Apne Naam Kar Ke History Create Kar Di. In 27-Year-Old American Ne U.S. Men’s...
swimswam.com
Short Course World Champs DEEP Dive | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne. See full list of topics below:. 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown SC World Champs Deep Dive Introduction. 0:58 Race of the Meet. 9:17 Was the right...
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Earns $86,250 Dollars Worth Of Prize Money From Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) At the conclusion of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil walks away with $86,250 U.S. dollars worth of prize money—more than twice as much as the next-highest-earning swimmer. $50,000 worth of that prize money comes from the world records she broke in the 50 back and 100 fly, as each world record broken is a $25,000 bonus. Another $30,000 comes from winning golds in the 50 fly, 50 back, and 100 fly, as each gold medal is worth $10,000 each. The other $6,250 of MacNeil’s earnings comes from the two bronze medals she won from being a part of Canada’s 4×100 free and medley relay.
swimswam.com
Australia Sets 18 National Records At 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) With Australia playing host to the Short Course World Championships for the very first time, the home nation fielded the best roster it has in recent memory to the competition and they produced the results to show for it. Australia sent a stacked 36-member roster that featured the...
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Champs: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day Six Scores + Final Results
Now, what we've all been waiting for: the final standings from the 2022 SC World Champs Pick'ems contest. Current photo via World Aquatics. The final day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships is in the book. That means it’s time for the final scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. There were ten events in which finals were competed on day six of the meet, marking one of the busiest days for Pick’ems.
swimswam.com
After Breaking Finger in Prelims, Sunwoo Hwang Overcomes Pain to Defend 200 FR Title
SCM (25m) Sunwoo Hwang broke his finger at the finish during Sunday morning’s 200 freestyle prelims, where he barely snuck into the final as the eighth qualifier, but the 19-year-old South Korean battled through the pain to defend his Short Course Worlds title with a gold medal out of lane 8.
swimswam.com
200Free Me David Popovici Bane #2 Junior Of All-Time, Break Kiye Romanian Record
SCM (25m) GOLD: Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) – 1:39.72 (Championship Record) Men’s 200 free ke final mein, Romanian Daviv Popovici ne 1:40.79 ki timing ke sath personal best time clocked krte huye new Romanian record set kiya hai, Matthew States ke World Junior Reocrd time 1:40.65 se bass thoda hi piche rah gaye.
swimswam.com
Olympic Champion Zhang Yufei Injured Elbow Midway Through Short Course Worlds
SCM (25m) Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei revealed on social media that she injured her elbow during the 2022 Short Course World Championships, resulting in her absence from competition in the back half of the meet. Zhang raced six times in Melbourne, including winning bronze and tying the Asian Record...
swimswam.com
Popovici Proved Something To Himself At SC Worlds: “I Am Way Stronger Than I Imagined”
SCM (25m) Despite being arguably the top swimmer of 2022, David Popovici came into last week’s Short Course World Championships doubting himself. Coming off a breakout year that included winning long course world titles in the men’s 100 and 200 free, breaking the world record in the former, the Romanian sensation didn’t believe he had what it took to succeed in the short course pool.
swimswam.com
The Wild Splitting That Led to the World Record Tie in the Men’s 400 Medley Relay
SCM (25m) A race for the ages: the men’s 400 medley relay final capped the most exciting Short Course World Championship meet in recent memory on Sunday evening in Melbourne, Australia. Team Australia, Team USA, and Italy battled down to the wire. An all-time split from Australian anchor Kyle...
swimswam.com
2022 SC World Championships: Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Analysis
SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships wrapped up in epic fashion, including world records in both the women’s and men’s 4×100 medley relays. Here’s a quick look at the split comparison for the women’s race, as well as a visualization of the race for gold between the US and Australia.
swimswam.com
Daiya Seto Becomes First Person to Six-Peat at Worlds With Gold In the 400 IM
SCM (25m) World Junior Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021. Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010. 2021 Champion: 3:56.26, Daiya Seto (JPN) With his win in the 400m IM, Daiya Seto made history on Day 5 of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, becoming the first person to six-peat in an event at Worlds–in either short course or long course.
swimswam.com
Chad le Clos Targeting Ryan Lochte’s Record for Most SCW Titles in 2024
SCM (25m) Chad le Clos has his sights set on catching Ryan Lochte’s record of 14 individual titles at the next Short Course World Championships. The 30-year-old Olympic champion from South Africa won his 11th and 12th career individual gold medals at Short Course Worlds this week in the 100 butterfly (48.59) and 200 fly (personal-best 1:48.27). Defending those titles at the next Short Course Worlds would bring le Clos even with Lochte atop the all-time leaderboard.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Awards For The 2022 Short Course World Championships — Women’s Edition
SCM (25m) Who would get the female swimmer of the meet award was up to debate for a good portion of this World Championships, but by the last day of the competition, giving the honor to Maggie MacNeil was a no-brainer. The LSU-trained Canadian was one out of two female...
swimswam.com
Torri Huske on Pre-World Record USA Ready Room Energy: “It’s Unmatched”
SCM (25m) Stanford sophomore Torri Huske is walking away from Melbourne with 7 medals, 4 gold and 3 silver. In addition to winning the 50 back and contributing to the winning 200 free, 400 medley, and mixed 200 medley relays, she also swam on the 2nd place 400 free and 200 medley relays and was the runner-up in the 100 fly. Huske takes us through her meet, including routines she uses to help her with a busy event schedule and what breaking her first (and 2nd) world record was like.
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Seeks to Build “World-Class Home of Swimming” For Brisbane 2032
SA Chief Executive Eugénie Buckley announces plan to build a world-class facility for elite swimmers, coaches, and officials to prepare for Brisbane 2032. Stock photo via World Aquatics. Upon joining forces with the country’s peak Olympic, Paralympic, and Commonwealth Games sporting organizations, Swimming Australia shared its plan to build...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: Open Water Male Swimmer of The Year – Gregorio Paltrinieri
The 2022 Swammy for Male Open Water Swimmer of the Year goes to Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, the gold medalist in the 10k event at the World Championships. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 WORLD OPEN WATER MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: GREGORIO PALTRINIERI, ITALY. After a downturn following COVID-19, open...
swimswam.com
Frederik Lentz Downs Danish Record In SCM 100 Freestyle
SCM (25m) The Danish Short Course Championships wrapped up over the weekend but not before a national record fell at the hands of Frederik Lentz. 21-year-old Lentz fired off a new Danish standard of 47.09 in the men’s 100m freestyle while leading off his GSC Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Championships: U.S. Finishes On Top Of Overall Medal Table
SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships concluded tonight from Melbourne, Australia but not before the United States topped the overall medal table. The U.S. ended the 6-day competition with 36 total medals, including 17 golds, 13 silvers, and 6 bronze. That gave the stars n’ stripes the edge...
swimswam.com
Aussie Women Break National, Oceanic Records En Route To Medley Relay Silver
SCM (25m) The final women’s event of the 2022 Short Course World Championships saw the Americans take the 4x100m medley relay in World Record-setting fashion. The United States fired off a winning time of 3:44.35 to get under their own previous WR mark of 3:44.52 set 2 years ago.
Comments / 0