ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Looking to splurge? Consider these special Milwaukee New Year's Eve dinners

By Carol Deptolla, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thAHa_0jkm5nMF00

If you like to go all out when you go out to celebrate the new year, check out these special menus around Milwaukee for Dec. 31. Dinner prices are per person and do not include tax and tip. Some of the restaurants will have regular menus or simpler specials available.

Ardent

The modernist restaurant's multicourse tasting menu will be extended to include more bites on New Year's Eve, including seafood, and a Champagne toast. Seating at 8:30 p.m. (5 p.m. seating sold out). Dinner is $250; beverage pairings are $165, or choose drinks a la carte. Reservations online at exploretock.com/ardent. 1752 N. Farwell Ave.

Balzac

The wine bar will serve a five-course 1960s French-themed dinner for $88 ($30 to reserve will be applied to the bill). Diners can choose between vegetarian and omnivore options, such as French onion soup or French onion soup dumplings with pork. Vegans, contact the restaurant by Dec. 29 to arrange a plant-based menu.

As for drinks, diners can choose from optional pairings, including two tiers of wine pairings, and zero-proof drinks and wine. Drinks are available a la carte, as well. Seatings from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Reserve through OpenTable.com, which shows the full menu. A special a la carte menu will be served at the bar. 1716 N. Arlington Place.

Bavette

The finer-dining restaurant and butcher shop will serve a five-course dinner on Dec. 31, with a different Champagne for each course. For instance, Pierre Brocard Tradition brut will be poured for the fish and lobster sausage with green curry broth, delicata squash and black rice. Seatings are at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Dinner is $225 per person; a $50 deposit per person will be applied to the bill. Reserve and see the full menu at bavettelaboucherie.com. 217 N. Broadway.

Birch

A five-course tasting menu will be served in the dining room and at the chef's counter for New Year's Eve. Courses include Japanese charcoal-grilled beef with caramelized onion, dry-aged beef fat and potato pave. Dinner is $135; payment is at the time of reservation. Seatings are available from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.; reserve and see the menu through birchonpleasant.com.

Birch also will serve burgers and seafood towers in its bar, first come, first served. 459 E. Pleasant St.

EsterEv

For those who want to celebrate but don't care for the New Year's Eve scene, this intimate tasting-menu restaurant is serving the same menu Dec. 28, 29 and 30 (Dec. 31 quickly sold out). The dinner of seven courses plus snacks is $125 a person, including a course of duck breast, celery root puree, truffles and pistachio. Reserve online and see the menu at exploretock.com/esterev; seatings are at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. The $50 per-person deposit will be applied to the check. 360 E. Erie St., inside Dandan restaurant.

Lupi and Iris

The French-Italian Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant will serve a four-course dinner with live music on New Year's Eve. Seatings start at 5 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m. Singer B.D. Greer will perform jazz and blues songs. Dinner is $135; reserve tables through lupiandiris.com. Dinner is paid in advance, and seating is available at the bar's high-top tables, the chef's counter and the kitchen table in addition to the dining room. 777 N. Van Buren St.

Old Town Serbian Gourmet House

This Serbian restaurant is serving its regular menu for New Year's Eve but adding a festive special: cognoc lobster and crab with a buttery phyllo crust ($30), like an individual pot pie that uses the restaurant's handmade phyllo dough. To reserve a table, (414) 672-0206. 522 W. Lincoln Ave.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

10 of the Best New Bars in Milwaukee

THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR 2022 BAR GUIDE. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THAT FEATURE. Good bars usually feel lived-in, so forgive us if we’re skeptical of the atmosphere of a bar that’s entirely new construction. But damn if Draft & Vessel didn’t clone the warm, cozy feeling of its Shorewood original into its new Tosa location, right down to the two “snug” booths and the historic Milwaukee panorama above the bar. Beer takes center stage here, with a carefully curated range of styles displayed on a menu on screens behind the bar – the only TVs in the place. Eight of the 33 draft lines offer wine and cocktails, and you’ll find a full assortment of nonalcoholic offerings as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Sloppy Joe's Saloon & Spoon

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
HUBERTUS, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
OAK CREEK, WI
domino

When He’s Not on Set, This Hairstylist Is Renovating a Milwaukee Home All on His Own

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When longtime hairstylist Marcel Dagenais (he has worked on such shows as Broad City and most recently with Natasha Lyonne on Russian Doll) and his partner, Ben, bought their home in Milwaukee in 2020, Marcel wanted to start with a blank slate. So he set out to paint their circa-1946 red-brick house white. “I was blissfully unaware of what I was about to get into,” he says. After hours researching the best products (he went with Romabio, a lime-based masonry paint that absorbs into the brick and can last up to 20 years), he patched some of the cracks, primed, and got to work. His only regret? Using a roller instead of a sprayer. “I was in the best shape of my life—I was ripped—but it was so hard,” he recalls. It was the very first renovation Marcel documented for his then-new YouTube channel, Brew City Builds (also on Instagram @brewcitybuilds), and he doesn’t mind that some viewers don’t love the transformation as much as he does. “People are like, you ruined the brick. But when I pull up, especially in winter when it’s snowing, I still think, damn, the house looks great,” he says with a laugh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

AmFam sells downtown Milwaukee building but real estate activity up 55%

MILWAUKEE - In November, American Family Insurance announced it is selling a downtown Milwaukee building instead of developing it, but the news isn't as bad as it may seem. The AmFam decision hinges on the reality that a certain part of their employees will always work from home, but a closer look downtown tells a different story; that the recovery is faring a lot better than in other cities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin

“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KMBC.com

'Final birthday' parade held for 5-year-old girl with cancer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pewaukee, Wisconsin, community and beyond dropped everything Friday night to lift up a little girl for her 5th birthday. "It's amazing, and there's so many great people out there doing so much for us. You're really happy to see it, but you wish it wasn't your kid," said Jacob Krings, Delaney Krings' father.
PEWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pewaukee community celebrates 5-year-old terminal cancer patient

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Headlights lit up the Waukesha County Technical College parking lot Friday night, as hundreds of drivers turned out for a parade to give Delaney Krings an unforgettable fifth birthday. Andrew Kreblin is the founder of the Wisconsin Tuck Take Over Enthusiasts. Kreblin said when he heard...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy