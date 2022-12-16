ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1low_0jkm5lan00

1 dead, 1 injured after Bronx shooting 00:23

NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There's no word on a suspect or possible motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Over $2K stolen in Bronx deli armed robbery: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) — A deli in the Bronx was robbed when an unknown man pulled a gun out on a teen employee on Dec. 7, police said. At the deli on West Kingsbridge Road, an 18-year-old was working in the store around 7:30 p.m. when a masked man entered, according to police. […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: MTA worker shoots man after being followed, threatened

NEW YORK -- An MTA worker opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station after being threatened by what police are calling an emotionally disturbed man. The 39-year-old suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries. Police said he approached two fare collection agents Tuesday at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station. He was allegedly acting irate and threatening to fight them. Investigators said he followed the agents onto a southbound R train and continued to verbally attack them. Authorities said the workers got off at Union Street to prevent further confrontation, but the man followed them onto the platform and past the turnstiles. "The MTA worker pulled out his firearm...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

26-year-old shot and killed outside Bronx deli

NEW YORK, NY – Gunfire erupted Sunday morning in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx outside the 194 Neighborhood Deli and Grocery. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in a hail of gunfire that also struck the deli. Angel Cuasant was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. An initial investigation by detectives revealed the two men were engaged in an argument shortly before the deadly shooting. Police located at least nine shell casings suspected to be from a 9mm gun. At this time, no arrests have been The post 26-year-old shot and killed outside Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed robbers terrorizing men in Queens

NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for a group that is targeting men for violent robberies. Two incidents that took place on the same day are now connected. In the first incident, a 43-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Totten Street and Utopia Parkway in Queens, when two men armed with guns in a vehicle pulled up behind him. They banged on his window and demanded he get out of the vehicle.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Woman Found Dead In Crown Heights Apartment: NYPD

The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday after police received reports of a foul order, according to officials. Police said the investigation remains ongoing. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A woman was found dead inside of her apartment, found only after neighbors noticed a foul smell, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 26-year-old man shot to death following dispute in Bronx building

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly dispute between two men in the Fordham section of the Bronx on Sunday morning.Police said a 26-year-old man was shot inside a building on Briggs Avenue just after 11 a.m.He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.Police are now investigating what sparked the dispute as they search for the shooter.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man indicted in attacks on 3 women in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting three women in Manhattan, officials said Tuesday. Carl Phanor, 38, allegedly attacked three woman who were walking and jogging in separate incidents over the course of eight months, officials said. Each alleged assault happened early in the morning. “As alleged, Carl Phanor committed three […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy