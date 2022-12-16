Read full article on original website
BNB Chain launches Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools in partnership with Fjord, Balancer
BNB Chain has partnered with Fjord and Balancer to launch Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs) on its mainnet, according to a Dec. 19 statement. The move will allow new projects to generate liquidity and give everyday users the chance to invest in innovative ideas and discover new communities. Initially, the LBPs...
BlockFi Wallet may reopen; Vitalik calls XRP centralized; Judge state Craig Wright is ‘dishonest’: CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 15 includes BlockFi, Viltalik, XRP, Greenridge, Ukraine war and more in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. BlockFi released a statement on Dec. 20 confirming a motion filed in relation to BlockFi wallet users accessing funds. The company is most well known for its...
Exploring Regulatory Proposals, Bank Adoption, and Decentralized Social Media on Bitcoin – BitTalk #2
In the second episode of the podcast BitTalk, the hosts discuss several recent developments in the world of Bitcoin. They begin by discussing a proposal from Elizabeth Warren that would require individuals and companies working with Bitcoin to obtain a license from the government. The hosts express concern about this proposal, stating that it is misguided and demonstrates a lack of understanding of technology. They also mention that the Basel Committee has suggested that banks can have up to 2% exposure to Bitcoin, which they view as a positive development.
Report reveals 12% of BNB Chain and 8% of ETH tokens are scams
Solidus Labs’ 2022 Rug Pull report revealed that 8% of all Ethereum (ETH) tokens and 12% of all BNB Chain tokens are rug pull scams. The report considers data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 1, 2022, and also detected over $11 billion worth of ETH transactions were either directly linked to scam tokens or were included in the money laundering process of rug pulls.
Ethereum token issuance continues inflationary, deflationary swing
After years in the making, the Merge was finalized on Sept. 15, switching Ethereum from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The roll-out enacted several benefits, including cutting the chain’s energy consumption by a reported 99% and setting the groundwork for sharding to improve scaling in a future hard fork.
OnePlanet NFT Marketplace Partners With MTDZ by Sandbox Network
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seoul, Korea, 20th December, 2022, Chainwire — NFT Marketplace powered by Polygon, OnePlanet, partnered with Sandbox Network to provide technical and...
Waves Platform CEO announces launch of new stablecoin
Sasha Ivanov, the founder, and CEO of Waves Platform has announced that he will be launching a new stablecoin. Ivanov has previously taken on $500 million debt to restore the USDN peg, and he has stated that a “$USDN situation resolution plan” will be put into action in order to prevent a repeat of earlier events.
Binance joins Chamber of Digital Commerce, gains foothold in US political system
Binance became a member of the U.S. Chamber of Digital Commerce (CoC) on Dec. 20, according to a company statement. As a member of the CoC’s Executive Committee, Binance will work closely with the organization to advance the blockchain industry and promote the development of sensible regulations for cryptocurrency and blockchain.
3Commas denies accusations of leaking API data resulting in $14.8M in ‘unauthorized trades’
The infamous web3 Twitter detective ZachXBT reported on Dec. 20 that forty-four 3Commas users had lost $14.8 million due to theft. ZachXBT claimed users were forming a class action lawsuit against 3Commas. 3Commas released a statement asserting to disprove all claims. The company argued that the accusations were “fake” and...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Dogecoin down as Musk reconsiders Twitter CEO position
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $3.29 billion and currently stands at $811.36 billion — up 0.4%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% and 2.4% to $323.73 billion and $148.44 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies posted a mixed...
Wave Labs reveals DAXA warning caused significant damage to WAVES token
Waves Labs has reported that Futures data revealed that a DAXA warning on Dec. 8 did more harm to the WAVES token than the depegging of the USDN stablecoin “ever could.”. The Open Interest (OI) on WAVES across various centralized exchanges (CEXs) dramatically increased, following an Upbit announcement to suspend WAVES token deposits on Dec. 8, according to Waves Labs.
Binance.US to acquire bankrupt Voyager’s assets for $1.02B
Binance.US will buy assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digitals for $1.022 billion, according to a Dec. 19 press release. According to the press statement, Voyager said Binance.US’ bid for its assets was the highest and the best offer. The firm added that the bid “sets a clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible.”
Whatever it takes: What should FCA consider in UK’s crypto hub race?
The UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has been continuously facing criticism from British lawmakers and the crypto industry members for their stand on strict regulations and, therefore, seemingly a utopian desire to become a crypto hub in the next few years. For instance, one major claim against FCA entails the slow approval of licences for crypto firms.
New $60M web3 fund from Axelar offers close support from Circle, Polygon & exposure to top investors
The interchain communication protocol, Axelar, has announced a $60M funding program to drive innovation for web3 startups building during the bear market. “The Axelar Ecosystem Startup Funding Program is designed to nurture a pipeline of developers building Web3 products that rival anything on the centralized web.”. Given the current crypto...
Grayscale may offer to buyback GBTC if ETF conversion fails – WSJ
Grayscale Investment CEO Michael Sonnenshein has informed GBTC shareholders that the firm could offer to buy back up to 20% of the outstanding shares worth approximately $10.7 billion, The Wall Stree Journal reported Dec. 19. In the wake of recent market contagion, speculation has spread about the insolvency of Grayscale...
Visa proposes Ethereum auto-payment scheme
Visa has proposed a blockchain account design that could allow Ethereum users to arrange auto-payments from a self-custodied wallet. The payments giant described its approach in a blog post on Monday, Dec. 19. That post summarized an earlier research paper that was published in August. Visa proposes using Account Abstraction,...
Mining in the wake of the ‘Merge’ & cost of Living crisis w/ChumpchangeXD – GotGh Podcast #1
The state of cryptocurrency mining following a recent event called the “merge”. The potential for heating your home with crypto miners. The host’s experience with mining and selling his cryptocurrency for an HDMI cable. Overview. In the podcast “Gathering of the Gigahash,” the hosts Dave and Akiba speak...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong calls for regulation of crypto industry
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong published a Dec. 20 blueprint on regulating centralized actors in the crypto space while protecting decentralized innovations. Armstrong opined that regulating centralized entities like exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and crypto custodians would be the best thing for the industry. He said:. “This is where we’ve seen the...
Staking validators in potential crisis says ecosystem report by Staking Rewards
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Staking Rewards, the leading data aggregator for the staking industry, has compiled a comprehensive report armed with proprietary survey insights from...
Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse Innovation and Commercialization Strategy
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Vancouver, British Columbia, 19th December, 2022, Chainwire — Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse...
