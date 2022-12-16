ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: Denver school reforms worked; bring them back

By The Gazette editorial board
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
Denver Public Schools Board of Education members Scott Esserman and Charmaine Lindsay at a board meeting last month. (Photo by R.J. Sangosti)

A new study of Denver’s public schools by the University of Colorado-Denver has concluded that the groundbreaking innovations implemented by past school administrations — and now being dismantled — were “among the most effective reform strategies in U.S. history.”

That’s no small claim, and the study backs it up. The authors tout a “robust statistical analysis of student outcomes” over many years, and they bill their study, “the first comprehensive, system-level answer to the question of whether Denver’s reform strategy led to improved academic outcomes…” The authors answer that question with a resounding yes.

Their study, now making headlines in Denver-area media, examined data over the 11 years from the 2007-08 to 2018-19 school years. In other words, before the Denver teachers union and its allies amassed the campaign dollars to run the reform supporters off of Denver Public Schools’ board. The union replaced them with the feckless, rudderless, perpetually squabbling, hyper-politicized and otherwise clueless board that presides to this day over the state’s largest school district. The board’s seven feuding and factionalized members have become a collective embarrassment that has drawn rebukes from the city’s wide-ranging stakeholders.

The current lackeys for organized labor came to office with two simple marching orders: rubber-stamp whatever collective-bargaining agreement their union backers drop on the “negotiating” table — and sabotage the work of previous boards. Thus, they strive to crush wildly popular charter schools, innovation schools, accountability measures and modest attempts at performance-based pay ushered in by those earlier school boards.

Now, the hard work and years-long dedication of those previous board members has been vindicated — in a big way. The implications of the CU study are definitive and even dramatic.

Among its findings:

  • “Cumulatively, Denver’s reforms translate to at least an additional school-year and as much as an additional year and a half of added learning — an increase of between 1 and 1 1⁄2 grade levels for DPS students overall.”
  • “The study finds that students enrolled in DPS during the … reforms received the equivalent of at least nine months and as much as 14 months of additional schooling than students in comparable Colorado districts.”
  • The reforms yielded, “positive results for all racial groups and for historically underserved students including low-income students, English learners, and special education students.”

And get this: The reforms, “increased graduation rates by 14.6 percentage points over the period. The four-year high school graduation rate increased dramatically during the reform period as well, climbing from 43% in 2008 to 71% in 2019.”

And, “In the absence of Denver’s reforms, instead of reaching 71% by 2019, the graduation rate would have remained below 60 percent.” Wow.

Even as the findings are getting plenty of press, Denver’s school board remains mum. And, really, what could they say that wouldn’t further embarrass them?

As Gazette columnist Alan Gottlieb — editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org — observed on our opinion pages earlier this week:

“…It’s no big surprise that the study has been met by thunderous silence from the current administration of Superintendent Alex Marrero and the school board, which has spent much of its tenure talking about dismantling internal structures and systems of oppression, while overlooking the fact that DPS still somehow managed to realize unprecedented gains in student learning during that benighted era.”

It’s time for Denver’s schools to resuscitate the reforms that made a life-changing difference for some of the city’s most at-risk kids. Parents and other voters ought to consider another reform, as well: electing a new school board.

