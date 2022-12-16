ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Evansville and Henderson?

By Ryan Reynolds, Evansville Courier & Press
 4 days ago
Snow isn't rare in the Tri-State. But it's not a daily thing in the winter here, either.

So it's no surprise that the odds that Evansville and Henderson will see a white Christmas in any given year are low.

This year? It's still too early to know. It'll be cold enough, for sure, according to a National Weather Outlook for Christmas week. The agency's outlook is for well-below-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

It takes both cold air and precipitation to make snow, so the question is: Will there be any moisture around?

Mike York, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, said forecasters at his office don't look much beyond a seven-day window.

"But we've been noticing some extremely cold air, maybe even near-record cold air, around Christmas," York said. "There are some hints at some precipitation, but we're not confident about that at all yet."

So how cold? An email from the agency Thursday morning to its spotter network in the region mentions temperatures "25-30 degrees below normal."

"There is still some uncertainty in just how cold we get though, and this will be influenced somewhat by whether we have any snow on the ground," the message stated. "Gusty winds are expected as well, which may lead to wind chills falling below 0 (degrees)."

For clarification, let's add in some background about the concept of a white Christmas and what does and doesn't qualify. The National Weather Service stipulates that there has to be an inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25 to earn the "white Christmas" label. So a few flurries or even a dusting of snow won't do the trick.

Local news:What's the deal with all the construction along North Green River Road?

If there is a white Christmas in the region, it'll certainly buck a trend.

Snowfall records for Evansville date back to 1948. In the 70-plus years the weather service has kept those statistics, the city has seen a white Christmas nine times. That's 13 percent of all years on record.

The last white Christmas in Evansville was 2010. The greatest snow depth on a Christmas morning in Evansville was in 2004, right after a once-in-a-generation winter storm dropped two feet of snow on the Tri-State. By Christmas morning, 11 inches of snow were still on the ground.

The snowiest Christmas in Evansville? That was in 1993, when 2.3 inches fell.

Rain is a much better bet for Christmas in Evansville on any given year. The National Weather Service, in records dating back to 1897, says rain falls in Evansville on 37 percent of all Christmases. Three times, the city has seen more than an inch of rain on the holiday − 1.96 inches in 1987; 1.79 inches in 1982 and 1.03 inches in 2006.

So usually, when there's preciptation on Christmas here, the air's too warm for snow.

The high temperature on Christmas in Evansville is predominantly in the 30s or 40s (70% of all years on record). The warmest Christmas? A balmy 72-degree day in 2021. The coldest high temperature on Christmas was 10 degrees in 1983.

