The Candyman's van story now more magically delicious

If life is like a box of chocolates, Rick Enstrom is the Forrest Gump of candy men. Tuesday morning, a surprise Facebook message was waiting for him from a retired police officer in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I purchased a 2001 GMC Safari van from an auto auction and was curious about its history,” it said. Devin Kallauner learned about his new vehicle’s checkered backstory from the Denver Gazette. “The van is in great hands and if you are at all interested in seeing it in another life other than that of Enstrom candy, please let me know.”

The Enstrom Candy executive had put the disturbing episode of his toffee van, which was stolen and trashed this summer, out of his mind.

But in a magical twist, Kallauner bought it and reincarnated a crippled can to a super van. He is a first responder who needed a challenging project to help get him through a case of debilitating PTSD.

“I have been looking for a van like this for a very long time,” said Kallauner, a 24-year law enforcement veteran who now works for the St. Joe’s Home Depot. “They don't make them like this any more. It is literally a unicorn.”

He paid $1500 for the twenty year-old vehicle with only 37,000 miles on the speedometer.

Restoring it has kept Kallauer productive when his mind wants to wander off to horrible places “no person should ever see.”

Big wheels keep on turnin’.

Enstrom walked away from his battered treat delivery vehicle on a hot August day in the City and County of Denver’s impound lot.

It had been stolen and taken for a joy ride by thieves who didn’t care that they could be easily spotted driving it around on account of the huge toffee decals that wrapped around its middle. Denver police found it out of gas and abandoned near a homeless encampment along the Platte River.

They called Enstrom, and hauled it to an unceremonious lot at 51st and York where the city stores misfit vehicles.

Enstrom turned his back and walked away from the old van, leaving it to be auctioned off.

Before he left the lot, though, he was able to snag the one item of value that the thieves had generously left on the front seat: family heirloom license plates which spelled out the word "TOFFEE.”

Those dusty designer plates was ordered by his father, Emil, around half a century ago and attached to every Cadillac he ever drove. Emil died in 1998. Rick Enstrom attached the plates to the van for fun since it was used for holiday deliveries.

'Golly, I mean this whole thing is too much'

Kallauner has repainted the van, replaced the destroyed steering column and removed a cage which was attached to the inside. In yet one more chocolate coincidence, the van is chauffeur to an Australian Shepard named Mocha. Kallauner's two other pups, a Scooby-Doo look-a-like named Thor and Ozzie, an Aussie therapy dog, are also regular passengers.

The fact that the van ended up in St. Joseph, Missouri is yet another stroke of serendipity for Enstrom. It’s where he spent part of his childhood while his dad sold rolls of cardboard for milk carton machines for the local Weyerhaueser Company, a packaging designer.

“Golly, I mean this whole thing is like too much,” he said. “It gives me goosebumps.”

He then hung up the phone to mail a special delivery of toffee bound for St. Joseph courtesy of the Forrest Gump of Chocolatiers.