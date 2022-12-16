ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Englert Theatre kicks off new concert series featuring Iowa City area performers. Here's who is playing.

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago
If a mosh pit forms at the historic 120-year-old Englert Theatre Saturday night, there’s a chance it’s during the set of Yxng Raskal.

After all, the Iowa City native likes to see mosh pits at shows.

Whether or not that comes to fruition, what is certain is that when Yxng Raskal steps off that stage, she’ll have accomplished her first Englert Theatre gig.

The Iowa City musician who blends trap, rap music with elements of punk and screamo, will be joined by two other local bands.

Psyop, based in Iowa City, released “This is your brain on America” in 2021, a four-track album of high tempo songs that will have listeners nodding along with each beat of the drum — or perhaps nodding in agreement with some of its political messages like within the song “Secretary of Defense.”

Aseethe, the doom metal band that originated as a solo project over a decade ago that has distinguished itself in the heavy music landscape.

The three performers make up the first Englert Local Showcase Series. Through the end of February, nine local musicians and bands will perform over the course of three shows, adding to the theater’s already robust lineup of talent near and far.

“We've worked hard to create opportunities to feature Iowa City's local musicians on our festival lineups, but we haven't always had a good platform to highlight these artists through our regular calendar,” Englert Theatre executive director John Schickedanz told the Press-Citizen via email. “The local showcase allows us to bring in several local artists in one show and use our stage to highlight their work.”

The Press-Citizen spoke with two of Saturday’s performers about the local music scene, upcoming music and what to expect at the upcoming show.

Meet the young rascal Harry Manaligod, who is differentiating herself from the ‘monotony’ of the punk music

If the name Yxng Raskal doesn’t ring a bell to you, perhaps the name Harry Manaligod will.

Manaligod grew up in Iowa City and created the Yxng Raskal project some five, six years ago to make punk music on the tools she had: a laptop.

It was both an opportunity and an outlet to make the kind of music Manaligod wanted to hear.

Through the countless number of punk shows she’s attended, Manaligod realized just how many bands sounded similar to each other, and one way to remedy that.

“I've met a lot of really good rap artists in Iowa City and in the Quad Cities and in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines,” she said. “All these places that have a lot of really good talent and we could totally be booking these artists at these spaces, and there's really no reason why rap artists should not be getting booked at punk venues, at least with some regularity.”

As a young adult in a college town filled with bars, Manaligod found herself instead drawn to the punk show scene, attending concerts in people’s houses long before she decided to make music.

She appreciated the moments that came with gathering for live music.

“It's just cool to bring a lot of people together for this big moment of group catharsis,” she said. “And it's very free. It's very energetic. It's a setting where things like anger and frustration can be expressed in a healthy way.”

Manaligod has felt her share of anger and frustration. Music was a good outlet to get loud about it.

But the artist has learned there’s emotions behind the anger, and the value in exploring it, if only to better understand herself.

Aggressive sounds are easy. Now, Manaligod wants to learn how to make music that’s more loving, happier.

She has an R&B song on her next album.

Fans of her work don’t have to worry though. The heart of her music remains hardcore punk.

“I don't want to venture too far, at least not too quickly,” Manaligod said. “Especially because I'm good at doing what I've already done so far.”

Aseethe brings its relentless blend of doom and drone sounds for a second show

Unlike Manaligod, this is Aseethe’s second performance at the Englert Theatre, though it is a venue larger than the stages the band is used to playing.

Guitarist and vocalist Brian Barr started Aseethe as a solo project in 2007.

That lasted for about a year and a half, two years, with Barr programming the drums and guitar and doing the synth live.

Eric Diercks joined on drums — the two have played together for over 25 years — resolving what felt like a rather “clinical” live performance to Barr.

Noah Koester joined in 2017.

All three musicians have been involved in other acts. Barr, for example, has an ongoing solo act called Granular Breath and has performed at the Englert under that.

Though there’s many subgenres, heavy metal can be characterized as being abrasive, typically loud, Barr described.

“It could be harsh, but it can be beautiful. There's a lot of depth to it,” he said.

It’s depth that Aseethe excels at, both with its complex sound and its messages, such as climate change as explored in the band’s most recent album, 2019’s “Throes.”

“Throes” is a five-track album that incorporates drone music’s minimalistic approach, doom metal’s slower tempo, and a penchant for repetition that is both mesmerizing as it is heavy.

Barr said they are recording a new album at the end of January after working on a follow up to “Throes” through the pandemic.

It’s been challenging at times for Aseethe to focus on their new material, balancing commitments to live performances with their commitments to their personal lives.

As the album is still in the process of coming together, Barr can’t say what it will fully explore.

But he does know it explores more of the band’s hardcore influences, at times more up-tempo, and not quite as much of a doom record as previous work.

Bands including Converge, Fugazi or the late 1990s early 2000s band Majority Rule are just some the Aseethe trio are fans of.

“The early 2000 kind of screamo bands… all three of us kind of cut our teeth in the early 2000s touring in hardcore bands and stuff so that influence never really has died," Barr said. "It's just I think this time around we’re definitely more open to bringing those sounds and parts back in.”

Visit the Englert Theatre’s website to purchase tickets for Saturday’s show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Passes for the Englert Theatre Local Showcase Series are available for purchase as well.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

