Caller-Times Christmas Appeal: Donate and spread the holiday spirit to children in need

The generosity from the Coastal Bend is continuing to pour in.

So far, thanks to donors across the Coastal Bend, $46,808 has been raised for the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal.

As of the same time last year, the campaign had raised $62,141.

The Boys & Girls Club of Alice is one of the seven agencies helping raise money for unfortunate children in South Texas, and organization Director Rick Del Bosque said the nonprofit has been part of the Christmas Appeal for about 50 years. He said that without the campaign, some children would not be able to have a good Christmas.

"There's nothing like seeing children's eyes glisten as they unwrap presents on Christmas," Del Bosque said. "It's a real warm and fuzzy feeling."

Del Bosque said the Boys & Girls Club of Alice runs various programs for kids aged 6 through 18. Though everyone is still getting back on their feet since the pandemic, he said, it's essential for the community to donate and help children.

"Every dollar given is so vital and important," Del Bosque said. "Christmas is truly a season to make these kids happy and know they are loved."

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families during the holiday season. All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.

Here are three ways to help:

*Fill out the donation form on Page 2A. Make your check or money order payable to Children’s Christmas Appeal and mail to: United Way of Coastal Bend, 4659 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78411 (designate funds to Children's Christmas Appeal)

*Go online to www.uwcb.org and click on the DONATE button.

*Text ChristmasAppeal (no spaces) to 41444 to make a donation.