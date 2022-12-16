ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Appeal: Escaping abuse, family still has few possessions after stint at shelter

By Kirsten Crow, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
Lindsay knows how to get creative with the materials her family can currently afford — rubber bands and floss.

Sitting cross-legged on the floor of her family’s one-bedroom apartment, occasionally peeking up from the hood of her sweatshirt, the 13-year-old can explain in detail the fashioning of a bracelet — the floss a makeshift clasp — for her mom, Grace.

When Grace, Lindsay and her brother, 15-year-old Joey, arrived at the shelter, they had in hand a single suitcase each.

Suitcases were all that they could carry when they fled from an abusive situation where they had resided, Grace said.

Left behind, most of it irretrievable, was everything else.

The children represent thousands who will be helped by the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal. The names of the families profiled have been changed to protect their privacy.

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families during the holiday season. All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.

Inside the apartment — secured at $700 by a stroke of luck — Joey and Lindsay wear the clothes that had been donated to them by a nonprofit.

It’s small quarters for three. Joey sleeps on the couch in the living room, and Lindsay shares the bedroom with Grace.

But it’s the first place in months that wasn’t a hotel or a shelter.

“It’s cozy,” Lindsay said, bobbing her head and smiling, shyly looking up from behind her hair.

Grace agrees.

Joey tries his best to be stoic, sitting on a chair beside his sister, but still often breaks into a smile. His sister’s giggling is contagious.

While they are grateful to have found a home, Grace can’t help thinking about how the kids didn’t have a Christmas last year, or the year before. This year, she worries they will not have another.

She works two jobs, one at a restaurant where employees recently learned their hours will be cut. Now she is unsure if they will be able to afford enough dish soap.

For Christmas, both Joey and Lindsay would like some new clothes. Their current options are a limited selection of basics donated from a local nonprofit. Both would like shoes, specifically, and for Joey, a jacket.

If circumstances were ideal, Joey would also like an Xbox, and Lindsay would like a bracelet-making kit.

One where she could use a real clasp.

Here are three ways to help:

*Fill out the donation form on Page 2A. Make your check or money order payable to Children’s Christmas Appeal and mail to: United Way of Coastal Bend, 4659 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78411 (designate funds to Children's Christmas Appeal)

*Go online to www.uwcb.org and click on the DONATE button.

*Text ChristmasAppeal (no spaces) to 41444 to make a donation.

