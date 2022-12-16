Extension Corner: It's a good time to wage war on invasive Chinese privet

Chinese privet (Ligustrum sinense) is everywhere in our area. From backyards to forests, this invasive species has a strong foothold in the Southeast.

This shrub or tree was introduced at one point for hedges and landscaping, but it can get out of control quickly and crowd out native plants, while also ruining pastures and hayfields.

Getting rid of this widespread, woody plant, which now covers more than a million acres in Alabama, can be a challenge, but this time of year is a great time to control it.

If you don’t know what Chinese privet looks like, you can identify it by its oval-shaped evergreen/semi-evergreen leaves that are somewhat shiny. With smooth bark and stems that are light gray, this plant can reach 30 feet in height, spreading by both its seeded fruit and by its roots.

You can remove Chinese privet by digging it up and cutting it down, but you need to make sure that you remove as much of the stems and roots as possible. If you don’t get the roots removed, it can come back even more densely.

You can use herbicides as well to remove the plant. Foliar applications are best suited for Summer and Fall. Cut stump method along with hack and squirt, and finally, basal bark methods are appropriate all year long and may be more effective.

The cut-stump method is my favorite. To use this method, you want to cut the privet stump as close to the ground as possible, then immediately apply an herbicide to the freshly cut stump. One popular treatment is 25% solution glyphosate (Roundup) or triclopyr (Garlon 3A). For specifics on these methods check out https://bit.ly/3UzYuEb.

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.