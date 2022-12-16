ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Mother admits manslaughter of obese daughter

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese. Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared at Mold Crown Court on 12 December. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. It...
BBC

Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case

A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC

Jail for man who stabbed wife's friend over imagined affair

A man who attacked his wife's work friend over an imagined affair has been jailed. Rowan Lee, 31, rammed Phillip Talbot with his car before attacking him with an axe and knife in Staverton on 19 April 2021. Lee, formerly known as Daniel Hibbard, was jailed for seven years and...
BBC

Ashley Dale: Family appeal in Old Swan murder investigation

The family of a woman shot dead in Liverpool have appealed for help in her murder investigation on what would have been her 29th birthday. Ashley Dale was found wounded in her back garden in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August. No one has been...
The Independent

FBI searches lake in hunt for missing 11-year-old whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks

FBI officials are searching a lake in North Carolina as the hunt continues for an 11-year-old girl whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks – while the child’s mother and stepfather remain behind bars in connection to her disappearance.Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her family finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.On...
CORNELIUS, NC
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre

Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC

Paraguay jail break: Inmates escape through tunnel

Police in Paraguay are searching for six members of a criminal gang who broke out of prison through a hole in the ground. The escapees belong to Brazil's largest criminal gang, First Command of the Capital (PCC), which has been expanding to neighbouring Paraguay. It is not clear if the...
TheDailyBeast

Abandoned Car Now Part of Probe Into Idaho Students’ Slayings

Cops in Moscow, Idaho, say they’re investigating whether an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, may be tied to the massacre of four University of Idaho students last month. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras the night of the slayings, and cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the quadruple murder. Despite 10,000 tips coming in, cops are yet to identify a suspect or find the knife used to stab Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept. But the discovery of the abandoned Elantra, which had frontal damage and no license plate, may provide a long-awaited break in the stalling investigation. Police in Eugene, which is home to the University of Oregon nearly 500 miles from Moscow, told Law&Crime they plan to impound and investigate the vehicle, then forwarded their findings to detectives in Idaho. Law&Crime obtained pictures of the white Elantra found in Oregon. Police are currently investigating if any relation to the #Idaho4 murders. pic.twitter.com/2TIakQcY3E— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 20, 2022 Read it at Law&Crime
MOSCOW, ID
BBC

Richhill: Stolen digger used in cash machine theft

A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in County Armagh, police have said. The theft took place on the Portadown Road, Richhill, about 04:45 on Tuesday, causing substantial damage to the building. The digger had been set on fire by...
BBC

Olly Stephens: Concerns about killer's violent nature raised before killing

Concerns about a teenager's violent nature were repeatedly raised before he murdered a 13-year-old boy. The boy was detained for the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading, along with two other teenagers who'd plotted with him on social media to ambush Olly in January 2021. A review into the boy's...
BBC

Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect

Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
BBC

Man released after Natalie McNally found dead in Lurgan

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in County Armagh has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Natalie McNally, 32, was pronounced dead at a house in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Monday night. Police were called to the house just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy