Kansas City-area restaurant updates: New places on the Plaza, City Market, JoCo, more

Here’s our monthly update of Kansas City area restaurant, coffee shop and brewery openings, what will be coming soon and later, and recent closings.

Among the openings: Capital One Cafe, Hokibar Poke & Sushi BBQ and Ice Cream Bae on the Country Club Plaza; Big Belly’s in south Kansas City; Enzo Bistro & Wine Bar in the City Market; and Leafy Korean Dessert Cafe in Overland Park.

But the metro lost Sweet Siam in Westport, as well as Jousting Pigs BBQ in Liberty.

Many new openings have been pushed back due to supply chain and staffing issues.

Now open

▪ Big Belly’s , 8940 Wornall Road.

▪ Brkthrough , Corbin Park, 6403 W. 135th St., Suite E4, Overland Park. Games, bar, eatery.

Visitors walk to the photo booth area at Brkthrough recreation center. The space has nearly 40 interactive game rooms, a restaurant and a self-pour tap wall. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

▪ Burek and Cake , bakery, 3605 N.E. Antioch Road.

▪ Capital One Cafe , Country Club Plaza, 430 Nichols Road.

▪ Chick-fil-A , 11240 Nall Ave., Overland Park.

▪ Chingu , Westport, 4117 Pennsylvania Ave.

▪ Crumbl Cookies , Tiffany Springs Marketplace, 9008 N.W. Skyview Ave.

▪ Dairy Queen Grill & Chill , 5381 N.E. Antioch Road.

▪ Enzo Bistro & Wine Bar , City Market, 20 E. Fifth St.

▪ Fat Bee Cafe , 4307 N. Chouteau Trafficway.

▪ First Watch , 9021 N. Ambassador Drive.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers , 13628 Washington St.

▪ Gocha , 7800 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 7, Overland Park.

▪ Goodcents, Walmart, 13600 S. Alden St., Olathe, and in TA Express Travel Center, 32501 W. 200th St., Edgerton, Kansas.

▪ Great American Cookies , Oak Park Mall, 11301 W. 95th St., Overland Park.

▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill , Metro North Crossing, 700 N.W. Barry Road. It also has a pop-up in H&R Block World Headquarters at 1301 Main St.

▪ Hokibar Poke & Sushi BBQ , Country Club Plaza, 100 Ward Parkway.

▪ Ice Cream Bae , Country Club Plaza, 418 Nichols Road.

▪ Jim’s Alley Bar , 500 E. 18th St., Suite 102.

▪ Kulan Coffee , 1447 Independence Ave.

▪ Leafy Korean Dessert Cafe , 7406 W. 121st St., Overland Park.

Annie Han, owner of Leafy Korean Dessert Cafe in Overland Park. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

▪ Louisiana Seafood , 2223 Louisiana St., Lawrence.

▪ MOD Pizza , 8742 Loiret Blvd., Lenexa.

▪ The Muffin Top Bakery , Zona Rosa, 8671 N.W. Prairie View Road. Relocated from Excelsior Springs.

▪ Ombra , The Village at Briarcliff, 4161 N. Mulberry Drive.

▪ Nautical Bowls , The Plaza at Shoal Creek, 8250 N. Oxford Ave.

▪ Novella Cafe , coffee shop, 1331 Union Ave.

▪ Oak Ridge Family Social Club , 5330 N.E. Oak Ridge Drive. Private social club but the restaurant is taking reservations from the public through the end of the month.

▪ Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell , 1100 Main St., Suite 101.

▪ Tacos 4 Life , 1105 N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs.

▪ Thirsty Bull Saloon , 8132 N.W. Prairie View Road.

▪ Waterbird Coffee Co ., 1200 McGee St.

▪ Whataburger , 11300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, and 1921 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

Closed, closing

▪ Bier Station , 120 E. Gregory Blvd. It will close at midnight Dec. 31. City Barrel Pizza + Patio is opening in the spot.

▪ Jousting Pigs BBQ , 110 E. Kansas St., Liberty. It has a location in Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ Mickey’s Italian Ristorante , 22716 Midland Drive, Shawnee.

▪ Sweet Siam , Westport, 4130 Pennsylvania Ave.

Coming soon

▪ AME Golf & Brew , Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Hopes to open in mid-January.

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard , 11220 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Late January.

▪ The Bar at Prairie Village , 5316 W. 95th St., Prairie Village. January opening scheduled.

▪ Blue Sushi Sake Grill , Power & Light District, 101 E. 14th St. January 25.

▪ Brick River Cider Co ., 1701 McGee St. Plans to open this month.

A large tasting room and bar will accommodate customers at Brick River Cider in the Crossroads. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

▪ Cactus Jacks Saloon & Whiskey Grill , 14816 U.S. 40 highway. No opening date was available.

▪ City Club Apartments , 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — Afi natural wine bar and Small Axe modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. No opening date was available.

▪ Crumbl Cookies , Eastland Retail Center, 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Suite G, Independence, opens Friday.

▪ Dessert Pocket Bakery , 11880 W. 91st St., Overland Park. Early January.

▪ Fizzibub , Kombucha brewers and retailers, 3917 Broadway Blvd. Plans to open in late January.

▪ Friction Beer Co ., 11018 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Late January or early February.

▪ Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken , 636 N.E. Missouri 291, Lee’s Summit, in mid-January, and 8017 to 8019 E. 171st St. in Belton for later in 2023.

Gus’s serves spicy friend chicken along with baked beans, fried green tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, fried okra and slaw. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

▪ The Halal Guys : 8702 N.E. Flintlock Road, Liberty. No opening date was available.

▪ IHOP , 2909 Burlington St., North Kansas City. No opening date was available.

▪ Johnny’s Tavern , 716 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore. Hopes to open Jan. 16.

▪ Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar , Crossroads, 404 E. 18th St. No opening date was available.

▪ KC Hooley House , Power & Light District, 170 E. 14th St. Early 2023 opening.

▪ Kulan Coffee , 1447 Independence Ave. Hopes to open in January.

▪ La Fuente Mexican Restaurant , 8801 N.E. Cookingham Drive. No opening date was available.

▪ La Fresca , crepes and ice cream, 928 E. Old Highway 56, Olathe. By the end of the month.

▪ Leawood Wine & Liquor , 7960 Lee Blvd., Leawood. No opening date was available.

▪ Los Abuelos Cantina , Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Hopes to open this weekend.

▪ Meddy’s Mediterranean Eatery & Craft Bar , Corinth Quarter, 4105 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village. Plans to open Monday.

▪ Mother Clucker , 5930 Nieman Road, Shawnee. Early January.

▪ Nick the Greek , Ward Parkway Center, 8807 State Line Road. Late January opening.

▪ 92 Chicken , 525 Wakarusa Drive, Suite D, Lawrence. No opening date was available.

▪ Panda Express , at the northwest corner of 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ Rancho’s , 3214 Main St. No opening date was available.

▪ Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken , Deer Creek Marketplace, 7060 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Plans to open Friday.

▪ 7 Brew Coffee , 15041 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, on Dec. 21; and 2220 S. Missouri 291, Independence, on Jan. 9.

It also plans to open locations at 1430 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, and 11001 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, in late January. A location at 2415 N.E. Vivion Road is scheduled to open in March.

It also plans locations at 8001 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park; as well as in Blue Springs, but no opening dates were available.

▪ Serv, entertainment complex , 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park. Food operators, bar, coffee kiosk, pickleball and more. No opening date was available.

▪ Strang Reserve , 8020 Marty St., Overland Park. A 7,000-square-foot event space catered by the chefs at Strang Hall. Late 2022 opening.

▪ Taco Hangover , 13655 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, is scheduled to open Jan. 2 but could open before. Another Taco Hangover is scheduled for Lenexa in 2023.

▪ Taqueria La Nueva , 3906 Waddell Ave. Early 2023 opening.

▪ Third Coast Pizza , 3001 Mercier St. To-go and delivery only. January opening.

▪ Transport Brewery , 131 E. Main St., Gardner. May open New Year’s Eve.

▪ Union on the Hill , 2976 Gillham Road. Hopes to open Tuesday.

▪ Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar , 7251 W. 80th St., Overland Park. February opening.

▪ Whataburger . 9505 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park; and Metro North Crossing, 400 N.W. Barry Road. Opening soon.

Whataburger uses 100% pure beef for its burgers and a toasted five-inch bun. Whataburger

Coming later

▪ Another Broken Egg Cafe , 5358 W. 95th St., Prairie Village. Hopes to open by early April.

▪ Barrio Taqueria , 408 E. 31st St. Hopes to open in February or March.

▪ The Big Biscuit , 7017 Johnson Drive, Mission. Late winter opening.

▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant , 108 E. Fifth St. Spring 2023.

▪ Bob Wasabi Kitchen is still looking for a new Kansas City home.

▪ Bread Zeppelin is looking for area franchisees.

▪ Cafe Europa , 4343 W. 119th St., Leawood. Hopes to open before spring 2023.

▪ Chick N Max is looking for area franchisees.

▪ City Barrel Pizza + Patio , 120 E. Gregory Blvd. No opening date was available.

▪ Cosmo Ltd . , 709 W. 17th St. A Colorado developer plans to convert a former carriage house (later Brooks Auto) into a coffee shop and bar in 2023. Cosmo is the holding company for the yet to be named venue.

▪ The Crack Shack , 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ Dave’s Hot Chicken . A new franchisee plans 10 area locations. The first is scheduled to open in Westport, at 4121 Broadway, in the late first quarter of 2023. Another, at 9097 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit website lists a new location at 11902 Blue Ridge Blvd., Suite J, Grandview. But all a spokesman would say was, “While Dickey’s is exploring an increased presence in that area, we cannot officially announce anything at this time.”

▪ Dunkin’ donuts , 17701 E. 39th St., Independence. The location has been in the works for more than a year but a spokeswoman for the company did not have any update on why it has not opened.

Dunkin’ donuts has been under construction at 17701 E. 39th St., Independence, for more than a year. Joyce Smith/jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Dutch Bros Coffee , 18181 W. 101st St., Lenexa; 11220 S. Lone Elm Road in Olathe; and 14075 W. 135th St., Olathe. Spring openings.

▪ El Pollo Loco . The California-based chain is entering the Kansas City market. The first area restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2023 but no location has been announced.

▪ Fareway Meat Market , Valley View Shoppes, Missouri 152 and North Shoal Creek Valley Drive near Liberty, in May 2023.

▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill , 11928 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe. No opening dates was available.

▪ HomeGrown , 11705 Roe Ave., Leawood. Spring 2023.

▪ IHOP , 11111 W. 95th St., Overland Park, for first quarter 2023.

▪ Jack n’ Diane’s Dueling Piano Bar , 3951 Broadway. Hopes to open in early April.

▪ Johnny Kaw’s Outback , 4124 Pennsylvania Ave. Spring or summer opening.

▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet Hibachi Sushi , 8406 Wornall Road. April or May.

▪ Justus Drugstore plans to open a midtown location in March or April.

▪ Meshuggah Bagels , Valley View Shoppes, Missouri 152 and Booth Avenue. Early summer.

▪ Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery , Prairiefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. No opening date was available.

A rendering of the new Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery planned for Prairiefire. DRAW Architecture + Urban Design

▪ Mission Taco Joint , Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood. Spring or summer opening.

▪ Modern Market Eatery plans to open restaurants in the Kansas City area .

▪ Noka , 334 E. 31st St. Spring opening.

▪ 151 Coffee , two Overland Park shops are in the works for openings in the second and third quarters of 2023.

▪ The Other Place , 6522 Martway St., Mission. Spring 2023.

▪ Panera , Sonoma Plaza, 87 th Street Parkway and Maurer Road in Lenexa. Spring opening.

▪ Paris Baguette , 11111 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Summer 2023.

▪ Parkway Coffee & Bistro , 3744 Broadway. No opening date was available.

▪ Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille , Town Center Plaza, Leawood, in a new building on the north side near Hereford House. An early 2024 opening is scheduled.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in Nashville. Perry's Restaurants

▪ Popeyes wants to open at 9700 N. Oak Trafficway.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. , 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are still on hold.

▪ Puttery , 4641 Jefferson St., indoor, high-tech mini golf course with bars and lounge areas. Early spring.

Kansas City is about to get 2 competing indoor mini golf complexes with bars, lounges

▪ Slow Bar will open a Lee’s Summit cafe in late summer. No location has been announced.

▪ Stockyards Brewing Co ., 10310 Mastin St., Overland Park. Summer opening.

▪ Taco Bell , 3010 to 3026 Van Brunt Blvd. Second or third quarter of 2023 opening.

▪ Texas Roadhouse , 9761 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ 39th Street Brewery , 1320 W. 39th St. Spring.

▪ Ting’s Filipino Bistro , 1803 W. 39th St. Plans are on hold.

Two side-by-side Kansas City restaurant spaces are still empty. Here’s what’s going on

▪ Via313 Pizzeria , 9292 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Summer opening.

▪ Whataburger : 2023 openings at 5630 Bannister Road; 14123 W. 135th St., Olathe (near Menards); 9100 block of Missouri 45, Parkville; Missouri 152 and North Booth Avenue (near Liberty); Bluhawk, 7791 W. 159th St., Overland Park; and 8851 N. Ambassador Drive. It also is listed on plans submitted to Lawrence for a site at 707 W. 23rd St.

▪ Wienerschnitzel wants to return to the Kansas City market.