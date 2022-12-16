BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are less than 48 hours out before an Arctic air mass moves into Central Alabama giving us dangerously cold temperatures. We have declared Friday and Saturday a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous cold conditions. Please look after and protect people, pets, and pipes. Extreme cold can result in hypothermia and frost bite. I would take advantage of the quiet weather to knock out last-minute shopping and to weatherize your home and vehicles today and for the first half of tomorrow. We picked up a few tenths of an inch of rainfall yesterday, but no rain is expected today! Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 40s with 30s north of I-20. When you factor in a light wind, it will feel a few degrees cooler so make sure you grab the coat before you step out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. I think we’ll see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will likely increase this afternoon giving us a cloudy sky. Enjoy the warm temperatures today. We will likely see highs closer to average with most of us in the low to mid 50s. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph. We will end up dry for today, but we could see a few isolated showers develop tonight into tomorrow morning. Patchy fog could develop in a few spots tonight, so be careful. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s.

