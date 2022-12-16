Read full article on original website
Dry and slightly warmer Wednesday; Dangerously cold temperatures move in Thursday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are less than 48 hours out before an Arctic air mass moves into Central Alabama giving us dangerously cold temperatures. We have declared Friday and Saturday a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous cold conditions. Please look after and protect people, pets, and pipes. Extreme cold can result in hypothermia and frost bite. I would take advantage of the quiet weather to knock out last-minute shopping and to weatherize your home and vehicles today and for the first half of tomorrow. We picked up a few tenths of an inch of rainfall yesterday, but no rain is expected today! Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 40s with 30s north of I-20. When you factor in a light wind, it will feel a few degrees cooler so make sure you grab the coat before you step out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. I think we’ll see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will likely increase this afternoon giving us a cloudy sky. Enjoy the warm temperatures today. We will likely see highs closer to average with most of us in the low to mid 50s. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph. We will end up dry for today, but we could see a few isolated showers develop tonight into tomorrow morning. Patchy fog could develop in a few spots tonight, so be careful. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s.
Dry Tomorrow; Brutal Cold Arrives Friday
RADAR CHECK: This has been a cold, cloudy, wet day for Alabama, and rain continues to fall this afternoon mainly along and south of I-20. Rain will end this evening as a disturbance in the northern Gulf moves northeast. Temperatures are in the 40-45 degree range for most communities this afternoon; the average high for Birmingham on December 20 is 56.
Life-Threatening Wind Chill for Much of the State late this week
CLANTON – Wind Chill and Hard Freeze Watches have been issued for much of the state from Thursday evening or early Friday through the Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service will likely be issuing a Hard Freeze Warning statewide and Wind Chill Warning for all but the far southern sections of Alabama in later forecasts. Mostly light rain will move into the state Thursday afternoon and end Friday morning, with rain turning into snow showers after 9 pm Thursday in north Alabama, north of a Hamilton – Cullman – Gadsden line, and ending between 8 am – 12 pm Friday. Rain could mix with snow south of this line to I-20. A...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold headed to Alabama Friday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, December 23rd and Saturday, December 24th. A strong cold front will bring an abnormally cold Arctic air mass as far south as the Gulf Coast, allowing temperatures to plunge widespread into the teens by Friday morning. This could be the coldest air we have seen in central Alabama since January 2018 and the coldest Christmas on record since 1989 for much of our area. Though we could see a brief changeover from rain to flurries Thursday evening, the primary threat will be the bitter cold settling across the state early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s Thursday afternoon into the teens and even single digits in some of our colder spots by sunrise Friday. Winds will also be blustery as the Arctic cold front sweeps across the Deep South with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. When you factor in the wind and air temperature, feels-like temperatures could easily drop below 0°F. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing for many spots all the way through Christmas Day with temperatures struggling to reach any higher than the low 30s even during the “heat” of the afternoon.
Arctic Blast, 'Dangerous Temperatures' To Impact Georgia This Week
Here's when you can expect it.
FIRST ALERT: Wet and cold start to Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows some light rain showers moving from west to east south of I-20 this evening. The rest of our area is dry, but rain coverage will increase overnight as rain lifts northward. We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with scattered showers. Temperatures will likely remain well above freezing, so we are only expecting a cold rain with some wet roadways. Showers will continue to move in from west to east as a low develops in the Gulf of Mexico. We will likely remain cloudy tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Showers will likely move out of our area Tuesday evening leaving us dry going into Tuesday night. Temperatures will likely cool into the mid to upper 30s going into Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will likely end up around a tenth of an inch or less for areas north of I-20. If you live south of I-20, you could record around a quarter of an inch of rainfall through Tuesday evening.
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
Alabama faces wind chill, freeze watches: Christmas temperatures could drop into single digits
Confidence continues to increase that Alabama will face some really cold temperatures later this week. The National Weather Service has issued hard freeze and wind chill watches part of the state in anticipation of the coldest temperatures the state has seen since at least 2018. The weather service has issued...
Alabama Power warns Alabamians to be ready for extremely cold temperatures
Christmas in Alabama is a time for family and throwing footballs in the backyard. Some years, Christmas lunch could be served out on the patio, but not this year. We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for frigid temperatures beginning before dawn on Friday, December 23. Alabama Power Company is advising people to be prepared for the freezing weather.
Alabamians Should Prepare Now for Bitterly Cold Temperatures
I have two words for you … Bitterly Cold. We have gone from oddly warm temps in December to severe weather then a temperature change and now you should prepare for some extremely cold weather. An arctic airmass will invade the Yellowhammer State later this week and will stay...
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
Get ready for the cold: Six things to do before the arctic blast arrives in Alabama
A blast of arctic air is headed for Alabama later this week. The National Weather Service is warning that the entire state will face some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in years going into the Christmas weekend. Friday looks to be the coldest day, with temperatures expected to...
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing temperatures Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I hope you enjoyed your weekend! Tonight we will see the beginning of increasing clouds and calm winds. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 20s which means Monday morning will be a cold one for the kiddos at the bus stop! Because we are seeing freezing temperatures early Monday morning, keep in mind the 4 P’s: Protect yourself and others (people), your pets, plants, and your pipes. Plan to dress in layers this week!
Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter
As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday evening! The big story for the rest of this weekend is chilly temperatures. Temperatures across central Alabama tonight will be at and below freezing. Expect overnight lows as low as the 20s into Sunday Morning. If you are thinking about enjoying a Sunday brunch, plan to wear dress WARM! We are under mostly clear skies tonight with light to calm winds.
Coldest Temperatures In Years Forecast Across Parts of State With Increasing Chances of Snow
CLANTON – Sunday, 8:00 am December 18, 2022. An upper-level system will produce rainfall mainly across the southern half of the state Monday evening into Tuesday. There could be some sleet mixed in with the rain at the onset Monday evening, but no accumulation nor impacts are expected. Rain...
How do you keep pipes from freezing? How to thaw frozen pipes in extreme cold
Alabama and much of the southeast is bracing for a round of frigid temperatures. The National Weather Service has warned that temperatures on Dec. 23, 24 and 25 could be some of the coldest Alabama has seen in years with temps dropping into the single digits. With the bitter cold...
