Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Related
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
WITN
ECU Health’s EastCare team awarded Transport of the Year Award
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team will be awarded Transport of the Year Award in Greenville on Monday. Team members will be recognized for their air medical transport of ECU freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery. The EastCare air medical team rendered life-saving trauma care to Byrd after his injury on the flight to ECU Health Medical Center.
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
WITN
Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County man used his lucky numbers to win a jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Joseph Gardner Jr. bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from The Grocery Door in Wilson and did his regular routine of betting on his son’s birthday and jersey numbers.
WITN
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A little over a week from Christmas 50 employees of an eastern Carolina-based business have found out they are out of a job. flyExclusive of Kinston, a private jet company, let the workers go, according to a message sent to employees by company President Tommy Sowers. Employees...
WITN
When was the last Christmas snowstorm?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year many of us look forward to enjoying the holiday season with loved ones, family and friends. While the theme of the holidays center around ornaments, Santa Claus, evergreen trees, and even peppermint bark, there is often one sight that truly defines a perfect Christmas.... SNOW! The chances of a white Christmas in NC is often as rare as a “needle in the haystack”, and while the chances are low, it has happened before.
WITN
Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. It was also revealed during the International Council of Air Shows that the three-time award-winning Marine Corps event will take place from May 11-12, 2024.
WITN
Dozens of jobs to come to Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Economic Development team plans to make an investment and create dozens of jobs. They’ve been working with Aylward Enterprises LLC, a New Bern based company, who plans to make a sizeable investment and create dozens of jobs in the Craven County Industrial Park.
WITN
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
WITN
As drought conditions continue to worsen across Eastern NC, some relief is on the way.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 12/20, the latest drought monitor continues to show all of Eastern NC under some form of abnormally dry (D0) to moderate drought (D1) conditions. A drought occurs when there is a prolonged period of little to no rainfall. Drought can be categorized under a measured departure from average in a given year, or by physical conditions. Droughts can even be worsened by other extreme weather events such as a heat wave.
WITN
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas came early for one town in the east in the form of development funding. The town of Maysville has been approved for $899,999 as part of the state Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund. This is part of an effort to bring economic...
WITN
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Rain, Wind, and Cold On the Way
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - From wet to windy to frigid. That’s where we’re headed from Thursday through the Christmas weekend. Clouds hang around tonight with light rain showers arriving by morning from Jacksonville to Beaufort. It’s even possible sleet or snow could mix in with the rain for Jones, Duplin, Lenoir, Sampson, and Wayne counties. Dry air may keep any raindrops or snowflakes from reaching the surface at first until closer to morning. Temperatures quickly go above freezing Wednesday and no accumulation or issues are expected. Most stay dry, but there will continue to be showers in the area.
WITN
Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A congregation is looking to spruce up Christmas trees in the East with toy donations for kids. The Refuge Temple Church Outreach Ministries is ready to gift toys, bikes, and scooters to their congregation’s community. After a particularly hard year for his fellow worshipers, Timothy...
WITN
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
WITN
Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life
VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities. Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern. “I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing...
neusenews.com
Two Sisters Win Regional & National Calendar Competition
Every year, the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Organization (NAHRO) holds a poster contest called “What Home Means To Me” for their yearly calendar. The “What Home Means To Me” calendar contest gathers submissions from all the regional and national chapters of NAHRO and is judged by representatives from the Housing Assistance Council, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and the National American Indian Housing Council.
WITN
ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Children from around the country were at East Carolina University to participate in a study that could help researchers learn more about the effects and treatment of brain injuries. One study participant, Decklen, says, “I’m left-handed so I’m going to work on my right hand, my...
Pitt County Schools announces administrative appointments
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced administrative leadership appointments involving several schools across the district, effective Jan. 23, 2023. Individuals who possess a combined total of 140 years in education, including a collective 52 as principals within the PCS system, will transition into new leadership roles at seven different schools […]
wcti12.com
Fifteen-year-old girl missing in Pitt County
Greenville, PITT COUNTY — Mahogany Miller, a 15-year-old Greenville resident, has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 15. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Miller. Miller is described as 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with red hair in a bun. If you have any...
Comments / 2