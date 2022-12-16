ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU Health’s EastCare team awarded Transport of the Year Award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team will be awarded Transport of the Year Award in Greenville on Monday. Team members will be recognized for their air medical transport of ECU freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery. The EastCare air medical team rendered life-saving trauma care to Byrd after his injury on the flight to ECU Health Medical Center.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County man used his lucky numbers to win a jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Joseph Gardner Jr. bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from The Grocery Door in Wilson and did his regular routine of betting on his son’s birthday and jersey numbers.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A little over a week from Christmas 50 employees of an eastern Carolina-based business have found out they are out of a job. flyExclusive of Kinston, a private jet company, let the workers go, according to a message sent to employees by company President Tommy Sowers. Employees...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

When was the last Christmas snowstorm?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year many of us look forward to enjoying the holiday season with loved ones, family and friends. While the theme of the holidays center around ornaments, Santa Claus, evergreen trees, and even peppermint bark, there is often one sight that truly defines a perfect Christmas.... SNOW! The chances of a white Christmas in NC is often as rare as a “needle in the haystack”, and while the chances are low, it has happened before.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. It was also revealed during the International Council of Air Shows that the three-time award-winning Marine Corps event will take place from May 11-12, 2024.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Dozens of jobs to come to Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Economic Development team plans to make an investment and create dozens of jobs. They’ve been working with Aylward Enterprises LLC, a New Bern based company, who plans to make a sizeable investment and create dozens of jobs in the Craven County Industrial Park.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

As drought conditions continue to worsen across Eastern NC, some relief is on the way.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 12/20, the latest drought monitor continues to show all of Eastern NC under some form of abnormally dry (D0) to moderate drought (D1) conditions. A drought occurs when there is a prolonged period of little to no rainfall. Drought can be categorized under a measured departure from average in a given year, or by physical conditions. Droughts can even be worsened by other extreme weather events such as a heat wave.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas came early for one town in the east in the form of development funding. The town of Maysville has been approved for $899,999 as part of the state Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund. This is part of an effort to bring economic...
MAYSVILLE, NC
WITN

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Rain, Wind, and Cold On the Way

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - From wet to windy to frigid. That’s where we’re headed from Thursday through the Christmas weekend. Clouds hang around tonight with light rain showers arriving by morning from Jacksonville to Beaufort. It’s even possible sleet or snow could mix in with the rain for Jones, Duplin, Lenoir, Sampson, and Wayne counties. Dry air may keep any raindrops or snowflakes from reaching the surface at first until closer to morning. Temperatures quickly go above freezing Wednesday and no accumulation or issues are expected. Most stay dry, but there will continue to be showers in the area.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Ministry organization preps for toy giveaway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A congregation is looking to spruce up Christmas trees in the East with toy donations for kids. The Refuge Temple Church Outreach Ministries is ready to gift toys, bikes, and scooters to their congregation’s community. After a particularly hard year for his fellow worshipers, Timothy...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life

VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities. Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern. “I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing...
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Two Sisters Win Regional & National Calendar Competition

Every year, the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Organization (NAHRO) holds a poster contest called “What Home Means To Me” for their yearly calendar. The “What Home Means To Me” calendar contest gathers submissions from all the regional and national chapters of NAHRO and is judged by representatives from the Housing Assistance Council, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and the National American Indian Housing Council.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces administrative appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced administrative leadership appointments involving several schools across the district, effective Jan. 23, 2023. Individuals who possess a combined total of 140 years in education, including a collective 52 as principals within the PCS system, will transition into new leadership roles at seven different schools […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Fifteen-year-old girl missing in Pitt County

Greenville, PITT COUNTY — Mahogany Miller, a 15-year-old Greenville resident, has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 15. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Miller. Miller is described as 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with red hair in a bun. If you have any...
PITT COUNTY, NC

