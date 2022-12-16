ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Uprise RI

Charter schools barely outperforming public schools in Providence

It is taken as a given by Rhode Island policy makers and media that charter schools in Providence, particularly the rapidly growing Achievement First district, dramatically outperform Providence Public School District schools (PPSD). The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) recently released their school and district report cards for the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+

Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
middletownri.com

Swearing-In Ceremony For Middletown Police

Patrolmen Mitchell Lopes and Thomas Cullen were sworn in earlier today after graduating the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy recently. Cullen and Lopes now begin the department's Field Training program. Welcome to the force, officers. #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million

BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

