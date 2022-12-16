Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
Uprise RI
Charter schools barely outperforming public schools in Providence
It is taken as a given by Rhode Island policy makers and media that charter schools in Providence, particularly the rapidly growing Achievement First district, dramatically outperform Providence Public School District schools (PPSD). The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) recently released their school and district report cards for the...
nrinow.news
Fogarty Memorial School dubbed ‘five star’ by RIDE, recognized for improvements
GLOCESTER – A town elementary school that previously received only three stars for accountability and testing results by the Rhode Island Department of Education was recognized this week for improvements over the past year, and named among the top in the state. Fogarty Memorial School received five stars on...
Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill
SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
Councilors suspend Coventry town manager for ‘a careers worth of errors’
Councilors in Coventry voted to suspend the town manager Tuesday, accusing him of a "pattern of negligence" that has proved "detrimental to the discipline, efficiency and effectiveness" of the administration.
GoLocalProv
RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
Attleboro special mayoral election set for Feb. 28
The election is being held to replace Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who is set to become Bristol County sheriff.
Sixth RI dispensary gets greenlight to sell recreational marijuana
The dispensary will be the first to sell recreational cannabis in South County.
GoLocalProv
18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+
Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
ABC6.com
New Bedford mattress recycling company sees 300% increase in donations ahead of Jan. 1 new law
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford residents are days away from having to pay $10 to trash their mattress or box spring, as part of a new state law aimed at reducing landfill waste. HandUp Mattress Recycling said since Massachusetts enacted the law, the company has received over...
DCYF: Near death of 2 Woonsocket toddlers result of maltreatment
The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.
middletownri.com
Swearing-In Ceremony For Middletown Police
Patrolmen Mitchell Lopes and Thomas Cullen were sworn in earlier today after graduating the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy recently. Cullen and Lopes now begin the department's Field Training program. Welcome to the force, officers. #MiddletownRI.
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
Nail salon makes change after discrimination claim
After getting her routine dip powder manicure on Dec. 5, Pontarelli asked to have her discount card stamped—and was refused. The college student, who lost an arm when she was a baby, was later told she couldn't have the card stamped because she only pays for one hand.
Massachusetts school bus carrying children tumbles into sinkhole
FALL RIVER, Mass. — This was definitely a bumpier ride than usual. A school bus carrying children during its morning route in southeastern Massachusetts fell into a sinkhole on Friday, authorities said. According to Fall River Public Schools Superintendent Maria Pontes, the bus hit a water main break on...
New Bedford Smokestack Demolition and a Ward 3 Update [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The online newspaper New Bedford Light continues to break stories on an almost every day basis, and columnist Jack Spillane contributes to the parade of information with insightful and informative commentary. He offers his perspective on the news every few weeks on Townsquare Sunday, and joined us this week as...
RIDOT shutters Newport’s ‘Road to Nowhere’
Newport's "Road to Nowhere" closed Sunday after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation opened a new connector road between JT Connell Highway and the new Route 138 extension.
GoLocalProv
Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
nrinow.news
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million
BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
Comments / 0