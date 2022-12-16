ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead

MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
MARINGOUIN, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured shooting at Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Krispy Kreme Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Police said the shooting was reported at the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road around 11 a.m. One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe it was a targeted attack.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to a fatal shooting, Monday (December 19) morning around 9:30 a.m. According to BRPD Detectives, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Stewart. BRPD says the deadly incident unfolded at 2879 Dougherty Drive where police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Efforts to put out one of two overnight house fires slowed by popping ammunition, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE - Two overnight fires early Tuesday morning left one home significantly damaged and one home completely destroyed, and investigators are looking into the cause. The Baton Rouge Fire department responded to the first fire on Rhus Fringe Drive around 1:30 a.m. A man reportedly woke up to find a cabinet near his fireplace up in flames. When firefighters arrived, the blaze had consumed over half the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Firefighters respond to Baton Rouge chimney fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a chimney fire just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Firefighters said they responded to the chimney fire on the 5100 block of Woodlake Dr. When SGFD arrived, smoke was reportedly showing from the roofline and the chimney.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

I-110 south at Chippewa back open after accident causes delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local motorists woke up to a road closure on I-110. After a lengthy delay on Monday morning, @BRTraffic says, “All lanes are open on I-110 South at Chippewa Street. Congestion is approaching Evangeline Street.”. Emergency responders confirm that one person sustained minor injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

