FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
21-year-old killed in shooting following robbery attempt at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments
One person seriously injured in shooting Monday afternoon
BRPD responding to deadly shooting
One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting
BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K
Beauty store theft leaves employee ‘critically injured’; 2 individuals sought
1 injured shooting at Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme
Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting
LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Iberville Parish
Efforts to put out one of two overnight house fires slowed by popping ammunition, BRFD says
Firefighters respond to Baton Rouge chimney fire
Multi-agency response to apprehend booze thieves turns into rescue mission as temps drop
Deputies searching for 2 people following chase, store theft
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
26-year-old allegedly took Livingston Parish elementary buses for 'joyride' early Monday morning
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
I-110 south at Chippewa back open after accident causes delays
Suspect accused of vandalizing bus, crashing another bus into light pole, LPSO says
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1