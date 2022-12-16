ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires

The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Five of Our Favorite Western Massachusetts Sledding Spots

Western Massachusetts is on its second significant snowfall of the season and winter is in full swing. Snowshoes, skis, and of course sleds are coming out of storage to get Massachusetts residents through these long winter months. A beloved pastime by adults and children alike, sledding lets people of all...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dry start to the week; powerful storm likely ahead of Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain brisk and chilly with temperatures in the 30′s. Wind gusts up to 20-25mph out of the Northwest will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. We look to remain dry through this afternoon, but with quite a few clouds around. In fact, we stay dry through Thursday, but tomorrow and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies along with less wind and seasonable temperatures. However, we are watching the potential for a powerful storm that will affect much the eastern United States ahead of Christmas.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

This Berkshires Town Makes Elite List of Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WWLP

Casino concerns “simmering” in Springfield

Gaming regulators resumed on Monday their consideration of MGM Springfield's sports betting license applications and a new wrinkle emerged -- the city's worry that it is not getting its full due from the casino and a lawsuit alleging that the casino has not been wholly honest about its employment diversity status.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Supports Saw Mill Property Acquisition

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city was given the OK by the City Council to purchase more than 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. Ward 4 Councilor James Conant described this as a "once in a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident

Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Slippery highway conditions result in fatality

GREENVILLE – Slippery road conditions from Thursday evening’s snow have resulted in a fatal accident on Interstate 84 in the Town of Greenville. State Police at the scene of the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. said a tractor-trailer slid off the road. Fire officials at the scene said the vehicle went down an embankment.
GREENVILLE, NY
WWLP

Crash involving car carrier Mass. Pike in Blandford

BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) -The snowy weather is causing some crashes in Blanford Friday morning. Our 22News crew captured this cell phone video of a crash involving a car carrier. This was just past the Blandford rest area on the Mass Pike Westbound. A heavy-duty wrecker had to be called in to tow the truck away. […]
BLANDFORD, MA
WUPE

WUPE

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

