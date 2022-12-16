The PCM Basketball teams will make the trip to Roland-Story tonight for their final Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader of 2022. The Mustangs’ girls team is looking to stay above the .500 mark, entering the game with a 5-4 overall record and 3-2 conference mark. The Norseman hold an unblemished mark in league play at 4-0 and are 5-1 overall on the season. The PCM boys are 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference, while Roland-Story is undefeated at 5-0 and 4-0 in the league. Facing the #1 team in Class 2A according to BCMoore, Mustangs’ boys head coach Fred Lorensen knows tonight will be a challenge for his team but adds that they plan to compete until the final buzzer sounds.

STORY CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO