Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel plans
Another winter storm system could disrupt Christmas travel plans in parts of South Dakota. A wind chill advisory takes effect at 2 AM on Tuesday morning. That will remain in effect until 10 AM. A winter storm watch takes effect at 6 AM on Wednesday. That will remain in effect until 6 PM on Friday. A wind chill watch takes effect at midnight on Thursday and will remain in effect until 6 PM on Christmas Eve.
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
DOT warns about illegal snow dumping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Watch where you put the piles of snow. The South Dakota Department of Transportation sent a reminder to commercial snow removal operations and the public about the law regarding excess snow on highway right-of-way. KELOLAND Weather online resources. The SDDOT said excess snow can’t...
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
DOT reminding drivers to use caution on slippery roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 did reopen Saturday after this week’s winter storms, but the South Dakota Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers that just because the roads are open — it doesn’t mean they are clear. They tweeted photos...
Weather Why: What is the polar vortex?
DES MOINES, Iowa — When arctic air moves into Central Iowa, you may often hear about the polar vortex. But the polar vortex is always around, it just tends to affect the Midwest more in the winter. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains what the polar vortex is and its connection to the jet stream.
Man dies after snowmobile falls through lake ice in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man is dead after his snowmobile broke through a patch of thin ice on a lake in northeastern South Dakota. It occurred Sunday afternoon on Bitter Lake in Day County. Authorities began the search for the missing person on Sunday evening, after being...
Arctic Air To Target Iowa Next Week With Snow Chances
We are right on schedule with the arctic air expected to arrive next week and it will be a strong one with snow chances, so read on for the details... The first shot of cold air will come this weekend into early week but that will be a preview of what will come late week. Then we will work in a weak storm system around Monday Dec. 19th with perhaps a few inches of snow that can be squeezed out with this, especially for the center and southeast part of the state. That said, a chance of flurries or snow showers looks common for most of Iowa but the areas I mentioned above will be ground zero for the most accumulation out of the system.
Penalties mount for those who illegally dump snow
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind the public and commercial snow removal operators that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right-of-way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders, and ditches. “The recent snowstorm across South Dakota this...
South Dakota power company prepping for potential rolling blackouts because of cold weather this week
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric...
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
Busy weather pattern begins tonight with snow & cold; travel impacts into next week likely
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through noon Monday for the West Glacier Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, 2 to 5 inches West Glacier. Northeast winds up to 35 mph blowing snow and reducing visibilities. Bitterly cold wind chill values of -15 to -30 degrees expected Sunday morning and Monday morning.
NEW: Denver Air submits only bid to serve Watertown Regional Airport (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Only one airline submitted a bid to serve Watertown with commercial air service for the two year period beginning next June. Monday was the deadline for interested airlines to submit bids to the Federal Department of Transportation for consideration. Denver Air Connection was the only airline to do...
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
While light snow will linger through the weekend, the majority of heavy snowfall from this week's blizzard has come to a close. Most people across the Northland witnessed firsthand that we got a lot of snow. Multiple places saw near 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations near Lake...
Blizzard Shuts Down Region
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota hasn’t loosened its grip just yet. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains closed along with I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and several other stretches of highways. No travel is advised on all major highways in North Dakota.
