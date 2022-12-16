Read full article on original website
Related
No work ‘extension'...Krug to retire after 33 years in Great Bend
Donna Krug grew up on a farm, northeast of Washington, Kansas, just a few miles away from Mill Creek. Following high school, Krug stayed close to home and attended Kansas State University. Although just an hour away from home, K-State appeared intimidating at first to Krug. “K-State was a pretty...
Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday
Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
Owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
Great Bend code enforcers turn focus from greenery to household items
The green grass and weeds of the spring and summer are now cowering in the cold like the rest of us. But that does not mean there are no unsightly areas around the city of Great Bend. Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer said his department is doing far less lawn enforcement this time of year, but the Christmas season brings its own set of challenges.
Thacker named Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Foundation director
Cody Thacker was looking for a position that offered the opportunity to support Pawnee Valley Community Hospital (PVCH), while simultaneously allowing him to become more involved in his community. His search led him to his new position as PVCH Foundation director. “This position affords me the opportunity to support our...
Fort Larned National Historic Site holiday closures
Fort Larned National Historic Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, and New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. Please visit our website for pictures and information about the fort, as well as its role in U.S. history and the history of the Santa Fe Trail. The fort will reopen on Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 2, for its regular business hours of 8:30 to 4:30.
Barton’s 'Cougar Supply Den' receives $70,000 grant
Barton’s Cougar Supply Den (CSD) was awarded $70,000 through a federal grant from the United States Department of Education and the Kansas Board of Regents that can be used to purchase food and personal care items that students in need can use free of cost. Central Kansas Upward Bound...
City of Great Bend names new interim leadership duo
After Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis announced his resignation Dec. 5, the Great Bend Great Bend City Council announced steps were underway to find Francis' replacement. At Monday's meeting, the governing body approved Assistant City Administrator Logan Burns to become the interim administrator and Police Chief Steve Haulmark will...
Jobless rate up slightly in Barton County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
Blizzard Energy in Great Bend trying to become operational again
Blizzard Energy opened in 2015 in Great Bend as a recycling facility for tires. The company breaks down tires through heat and distributes the components. Blizzard suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and are attempting to restart. The City of Great Bend has been working with Blizzard to find terms...
Barton Community College receives grants to promote recycling
By combining funds awarded from two separate grants Barton Community College has been able to place recycling containers throughout student housing as well as two four-bin trailers to hold material. Barton Central Kansas Upward Bound Director Patrick Busch spearheaded the entire project as a way to foster good recycling habits...
SIGLER: Barton County public health news
If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that nearly three years of pandemic living has left us sick of sickness. The best ways to prevent most chronic diseases are to eat healthy, be physically active, and avoid tobacco and excessive alcohol use. Tips for a Healthy...
MADORIN: The beginning of Ellis schools
In 1992, I completed my Master’s Degree research, focusing on the History of Ellis Schools from 1873 to 1966. Due to time limitations, the end result isn’t comprehensive; however, I learned much about Ellis. Many folks shared resources, including Maxine Bradbury with her treasure trove of local history, Ellis Public Library, and USD 388’s school board minutes. I share these stories in hopes others add to them. In addition, I encourage researchers in other communities to gather resources that add details to our regional story. Who knows when one bit of information listen historians connect important dots.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/19)
BOOKED: Ralph Tuey, Jr., on Russell County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 cash only. BOOKED: Nelson Nunez-Murillo on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for No Driver's License and Speeding, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Shane Stewart on Barton County District Court case for Possession...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (12/19)
Dec. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's...
Visit Santa tonight at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend
Club 1 Fitness, 3806 Broadway in Great Bend, welcomes you to come visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in their life-sized gingerbread house on Monday, Dec. 19 from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The free event does not require membership to Club 1. You can enjoy a cup of...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0