Hays, KS

Great Bend Post

Extreme cold moving into Central Kansas on Thursday

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21. Kansas weather is paying attention. After highs above freezing through Wednesday, the forecast high for Thursday dips down to minus two. High winds will make those temperatures even more dangerous, with wind chills expected to near minus-40 degrees in North Central Kansas. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller said the timing of the weather will not help matters.
GREAT BEND, KS
Owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes

BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
HOISINGTON, KS
Fort Larned National Historic Site holiday closures

Fort Larned National Historic Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, and New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. Please visit our website for pictures and information about the fort, as well as its role in U.S. history and the history of the Santa Fe Trail. The fort will reopen on Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 2, for its regular business hours of 8:30 to 4:30.
LARNED, KS
City of Great Bend names new interim leadership duo

After Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis announced his resignation Dec. 5, the Great Bend Great Bend City Council announced steps were underway to find Francis' replacement. At Monday's meeting, the governing body approved Assistant City Administrator Logan Burns to become the interim administrator and Police Chief Steve Haulmark will...
GREAT BEND, KS
Jobless rate up slightly in Barton County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in November. This was unchanged from 2.8% in October and unchanged from 2.8% in November 2021. “There was little change...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Barton Community College receives grants to promote recycling

By combining funds awarded from two separate grants Barton Community College has been able to place recycling containers throughout student housing as well as two four-bin trailers to hold material. Barton Central Kansas Upward Bound Director Patrick Busch spearheaded the entire project as a way to foster good recycling habits...
GREAT BEND, KS
SIGLER: Barton County public health news

If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that nearly three years of pandemic living has left us sick of sickness. The best ways to prevent most chronic diseases are to eat healthy, be physically active, and avoid tobacco and excessive alcohol use. Tips for a Healthy...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
MADORIN: The beginning of Ellis schools

In 1992, I completed my Master’s Degree research, focusing on the History of Ellis Schools from 1873 to 1966. Due to time limitations, the end result isn’t comprehensive; however, I learned much about Ellis. Many folks shared resources, including Maxine Bradbury with her treasure trove of local history, Ellis Public Library, and USD 388’s school board minutes. I share these stories in hopes others add to them. In addition, I encourage researchers in other communities to gather resources that add details to our regional story. Who knows when one bit of information listen historians connect important dots.
ELLIS, KS
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/19)

BOOKED: Ralph Tuey, Jr., on Russell County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $500 cash only. BOOKED: Nelson Nunez-Murillo on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for No Driver's License and Speeding, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Shane Stewart on Barton County District Court case for Possession...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (12/19)

Dec. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's...
GREAT BEND, KS
