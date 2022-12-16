Missing: Can you help find this woman?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Can you help State Police find this woman?

State Police is searching for 59-year-old Susan C. Mills.

Mills was last seen at approximately noon on Monday, December 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge.

Susan is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

If anyone knows more about where she is, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

