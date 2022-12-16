ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing: Can you help find this woman?

By Dave Longley
 5 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Can you help State Police find this woman?

State Police is searching for 59-year-old Susan C. Mills.

Mills was last seen at approximately noon on Monday, December 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge.

Susan is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

If anyone knows more about where she is, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: Missing Elbridge woman found dead in Carpenter Falls

UPDATE: New York State Police confirmed they found the body of 59-year-old Susan C. Mills in Carpenter Falls on Sunday December 18, 2022. The Elbridge woman was reported missing on December 14. State Police say there does not appear to be foul play involved, but official autopsy results are pending.
ELBRIDGE, NY
