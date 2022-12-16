Competing for the final time before Christmas Break the Pella Christian basketball teams will travel to different locations for their final contests of 2022. The Eagles’ girls will make the short trip to New Sharon Monday to square off with North Mahaska. Pella Christian currently holds a 1-6 overall record after falling on the road at Grinnell Friday night, while the Warhawks improved to 6-1 behind their second consecutive three-win week. The Eagles scrimmaged North Mahaska before the season and head coach Jordan Dyk believes that will be an advantage for his team going into the matchup.

