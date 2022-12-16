Read full article on original website
Knoxville Wrestling Travels To Ballard For Final Wrestling Meet Before Break
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad takes to the mats for the final time before the Christmas break tonight as the Panthers head to Ballard for a triangular meet with the Bombers and Southeast Polk. Knoxville finished runner-up at the Iowa City Regina Invitational on Saturday with three individual champions. Ballard went 4-2 at the Al Garrison Duals at Waukee Northwest on Saturday beating Ames, Urbandale, Waukee and Perry. The Panthers have built a 6-0 dual meet record this season. First matches are scheduled for 5:30.
Pella, Knoxville Girls Basketball Teams to Clash Before Winter Break
The Red Rock Rivalry will renew on the hardwood with girls basketball action this evening as Pella treks southwest to Knoxville. A pair of high-octane offenses will clash on Panther Drive as each squad comes in with a top-15 best scoring attack in Class 4A, and both the Dutch and Panthers have five wins each heading into this final game before Christmas.
Norwalk girls, Pella boys prevail in Little Hawkeye bowling clash
The Norwalk and Pella bowling teams split a dual at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. Norwalk won the girls meet 2049-1923 and Pella won the boys meet 2616-2550 courtesy of an 890-796 advantage in Baker games. Julia Palen led the Norwalk girls with a high game...
Indianola Basketball Sweeps Carlisle
The Indianola basketball teams swept Carlisle in a non-conference doubleheader Monday evening on the road, the girls winning a top-10 ranked matchup 48-44, and the boys winning in a blowout 67-19 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The #9 Indians girls needed to slow the game down against...
Twin Cedars Basketball Travel To Lamoni Tonight
After having an unexpected weekend off, the Twin Cedars basketball Squads are back on the court tonight in Lamoni. The Saber girls are 5-3 and look to close out the first part of the schedule on the right track. Coach Theresa Davis tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the focus is on the team and how to get better tonight going into the two week pause.
Norwalk Victorious; Pella 3rd at Bill Van Horn Invitational
The Norwalk Warriors claimed the top prize at Pella High School’s Bill Van Horn Boys’ Wrestling invitational Saturday, while the hosting Dutch placed 3rd. The Warriors had 14 wrestlers appear in either the finals or 3rd place matches to score 215 team points, led by meet champions Tyler Harper (106), Dominic Tigner (160), and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (285). Asaiah Martinez (113), Jake McKenzie (126), Tate Turner (132), Tate Turner (138), and Ben Liedtke (285) placed 2nd in their respective brackets.
Knoxville Wrestlers Finish 2nd At Regina Invitational, Bowling Squads Compete In A Triangular
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad made the trip east on Saturday to the Iowa City Regina Invitational and placed 2nd as a team ten points behind champion MFL Mar Mac. Six wrestlers made the top three with three of those winning individual championships. Marco Alejo at 120 pounds, Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Chaz Graves at 152 all won their bracket. Andon Trout at 145 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds placed 2nd and Wayne Johnston at 182 pounds was 3rd. The Panthers will have one final night on the mats this Tuesday as they travel to Ballard.
Welcome Home Event Set for Ryan Natelborg
A Pella Christian cross country and track athlete severely injured this past summer is back home after five months of recovery and the area community is invited to celebrate. The Welcome Home Soup Supper for Ryan Natelborg will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Prairie City Reformed Church. Natelborg is a Prairie City native who was paralyzed in a swimming accident in late July, and has been going through various forms of therapy in Denver, Colorado.
Griffin Coy Turner
Funeral services for Griffin Coy Turner, 17, of rural Pella, will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the church. Family Committal Service will follow at the Black Oak Cemetery, Pella, Mahaska County, Iowa. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Gateway Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be given to the Griffin C. Turner Memorial Fund to be designated for the Southern Iowa Fair Grounds, Oskaloosa, Iowa or the Leighton, Iowa Ball Park.
Eagles Girls Basketball Travels to North Mahaska, Boys to Wilton to Wrap Up Semester
Competing for the final time before Christmas Break the Pella Christian basketball teams will travel to different locations for their final contests of 2022. The Eagles’ girls will make the short trip to New Sharon Monday to square off with North Mahaska. Pella Christian currently holds a 1-6 overall record after falling on the road at Grinnell Friday night, while the Warhawks improved to 6-1 behind their second consecutive three-win week. The Eagles scrimmaged North Mahaska before the season and head coach Jordan Dyk believes that will be an advantage for his team going into the matchup.
PCM Basketball Travels to Roland-Story for Final Games Before the Holiday Break
The PCM Basketball teams will make the trip to Roland-Story tonight for their final Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader of 2022. The Mustangs’ girls team is looking to stay above the .500 mark, entering the game with a 5-4 overall record and 3-2 conference mark. The Norseman hold an unblemished mark in league play at 4-0 and are 5-1 overall on the season. The PCM boys are 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference, while Roland-Story is undefeated at 5-0 and 4-0 in the league. Facing the #1 team in Class 2A according to BCMoore, Mustangs’ boys head coach Fred Lorensen knows tonight will be a challenge for his team but adds that they plan to compete until the final buzzer sounds.
Caryll Wilbur
Services for Nola Caryll (Bumgarner) Wilbur, age 89 will beheld at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will greet friends prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either Promise Land Ministries, 20 Church Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327 (Caryll’s grandson Matthew serves at this Christian organization that helps people overcome addiction) or the Indianola First United Methodist Church, 307 W Ashland Ave, Indianola, IA 50125. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Simpson Football Coach
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features new Simpson College football coach Reed Hoskins. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Melcher-Dallas Comes Off Pause To Play At Seymour
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squad will get back to the court tonight after having to pause last week due to illness in the school. The Saints did play any games due to closing school Thursday and Friday due to severe illness. The Saints will travel to Seymour. The Saint girls are on a two game winning streak and stand at 2-4 while the boys are 2-3. Tip off is set for 6:00.
Former Eagles Football Players Win 2022 NAIA Championship With Northwestern College
Former Pella Christian football players Jase Amelse and Drew Geetings were a part of the 2022 NAIA Championship winning Northwestern Raiders, who defeated Keiser University 35-25 to win the title on Saturday. A junior linebacker studying Actuarial Science & Business Administration, Amelse is a two-time letter winner for the Raiders....
Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again
Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
Corrine Cain
Services for Corrine Cain, age 96, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be held following the services at Zion Cemetery. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pella Christian Winterim Returns in January
When Pella Christian High School students return from Christmas break, they will start the second semester outside of the traditional classroom experience. Principal Kevin Herdegen says the 11th annual Winterim will be held from January 3rd through the 10th with students participating in unique classes, taking trips out of state, and interning at several local businesses. He says the program relies on the support of the area community in making sure the students receive a valuable experience. Hear more about the annual Winterim Program at Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Carol Shaw
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121. Carol Shearer Shaw of Indianola, Iowa passed away Saturday December 17 th at Iowa Methodist. Medical Center. She was 88. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Let’s Talk Pella – Winterim
Pella Christian High School is kicking off the spring semester with a returning program. Kevin Herdegen, Greg Beekhuizen, and Trixanna Wang preview the 11th annual Winterim. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
