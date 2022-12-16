Read full article on original website
Knoxville Wrestling Travels To Ballard For Final Wrestling Meet Before Break
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad takes to the mats for the final time before the Christmas break tonight as the Panthers head to Ballard for a triangular meet with the Bombers and Southeast Polk. Knoxville finished runner-up at the Iowa City Regina Invitational on Saturday with three individual champions. Ballard went 4-2 at the Al Garrison Duals at Waukee Northwest on Saturday beating Ames, Urbandale, Waukee and Perry. The Panthers have built a 6-0 dual meet record this season. First matches are scheduled for 5:30.
Pella, Knoxville Girls Basketball Teams to Clash Before Winter Break
The Red Rock Rivalry will renew on the hardwood with girls basketball action this evening as Pella treks southwest to Knoxville. A pair of high-octane offenses will clash on Panther Drive as each squad comes in with a top-15 best scoring attack in Class 4A, and both the Dutch and Panthers have five wins each heading into this final game before Christmas.
Trojans Fourth at Conference Wrestling Meet
The Pleasantville varsity wrestling team was fourth in the West Central Activities Conference (WCAC) Tournament Saturday. The meet was held at West Central Valley High School. Interstate-35 won the league title with 222.5 points followed by Woodward-Granger in second with 158.5 points. Pleasantville was fourth with 130 points overall. Pleasantville...
Melcher-Dallas Comes Off Pause To Play At Seymour
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squad will get back to the court tonight after having to pause last week due to illness in the school. The Saints did play any games due to closing school Thursday and Friday due to severe illness. The Saints will travel to Seymour. The Saint girls are on a two game winning streak and stand at 2-4 while the boys are 2-3. Tip off is set for 6:00.
Knoxville Wrestlers Finish 2nd At Regina Invitational, Bowling Squads Compete In A Triangular
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad made the trip east on Saturday to the Iowa City Regina Invitational and placed 2nd as a team ten points behind champion MFL Mar Mac. Six wrestlers made the top three with three of those winning individual championships. Marco Alejo at 120 pounds, Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Chaz Graves at 152 all won their bracket. Andon Trout at 145 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds placed 2nd and Wayne Johnston at 182 pounds was 3rd. The Panthers will have one final night on the mats this Tuesday as they travel to Ballard.
Former Eagles Football Players Win 2022 NAIA Championship With Northwestern College
Former Pella Christian football players Jase Amelse and Drew Geetings were a part of the 2022 NAIA Championship winning Northwestern Raiders, who defeated Keiser University 35-25 to win the title on Saturday. A junior linebacker studying Actuarial Science & Business Administration, Amelse is a two-time letter winner for the Raiders....
Eagles Girls Basketball Travels to North Mahaska, Boys to Wilton to Wrap Up Semester
Competing for the final time before Christmas Break the Pella Christian basketball teams will travel to different locations for their final contests of 2022. The Eagles’ girls will make the short trip to New Sharon Monday to square off with North Mahaska. Pella Christian currently holds a 1-6 overall record after falling on the road at Grinnell Friday night, while the Warhawks improved to 6-1 behind their second consecutive three-win week. The Eagles scrimmaged North Mahaska before the season and head coach Jordan Dyk believes that will be an advantage for his team going into the matchup.
Warrior girls wrestlers finish 2-3 at Battle of Waterloo
The Norwalk girls wrestlers competed at the 32-team Battle of Waterloo Friday and Saturday, finishing with two dual wins and three losses at Young Arena. The Warriors finished seventh out of eight teams in Friday’s Bracket B, losing to Cedar Falls 78-3 and West Des Moines Valley 81-0 before beating Waterloo East 45-12. They wrestled twice in the 7th-8th Place Pool on Saturday, defeating Waterloo East again by a count of 36-18 and losing to Independence 66-12.
Norwalk girls, Pella boys prevail in Little Hawkeye bowling clash
The Norwalk and Pella bowling teams split a dual at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. Norwalk won the girls meet 2049-1923 and Pella won the boys meet 2616-2550 courtesy of an 890-796 advantage in Baker games. Julia Palen led the Norwalk girls with a high game...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Simpson Football Coach
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features new Simpson College football coach Reed Hoskins. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Welcome Home Event Set for Ryan Natelborg
A Pella Christian cross country and track athlete severely injured this past summer is back home after five months of recovery and the area community is invited to celebrate. The Welcome Home Soup Supper for Ryan Natelborg will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Prairie City Reformed Church. Natelborg is a Prairie City native who was paralyzed in a swimming accident in late July, and has been going through various forms of therapy in Denver, Colorado.
Central Men’s Basketball Extends Winning Streak at Cornell College, Women Fall at Bethany Lutheran College
Van Gorp Double-Double Powers Central to Men’s Basketball Win. Center Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) notched his fifth career statistical double-double as the Central College men’s basketball team streaked to its fifth consecutive win, 70-58 at Cornell College Saturday. It’s the longest win streak since...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Christian
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we talk about clearing the winter weather from the roads in the county. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Christian Winterim Returns in January
When Pella Christian High School students return from Christmas break, they will start the second semester outside of the traditional classroom experience. Principal Kevin Herdegen says the 11th annual Winterim will be held from January 3rd through the 10th with students participating in unique classes, taking trips out of state, and interning at several local businesses. He says the program relies on the support of the area community in making sure the students receive a valuable experience. Hear more about the annual Winterim Program at Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Norwalk Victorious; Pella 3rd at Bill Van Horn Invitational
The Norwalk Warriors claimed the top prize at Pella High School’s Bill Van Horn Boys’ Wrestling invitational Saturday, while the hosting Dutch placed 3rd. The Warriors had 14 wrestlers appear in either the finals or 3rd place matches to score 215 team points, led by meet champions Tyler Harper (106), Dominic Tigner (160), and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (285). Asaiah Martinez (113), Jake McKenzie (126), Tate Turner (132), Tate Turner (138), and Ben Liedtke (285) placed 2nd in their respective brackets.
Corrine Cain
Services for Corrine Cain, age 96, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be held following the services at Zion Cemetery. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Let’s Talk Pella – Winterim
Pella Christian High School is kicking off the spring semester with a returning program. Kevin Herdegen, Greg Beekhuizen, and Trixanna Wang preview the 11th annual Winterim. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again
Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
Nancy Jean Shilling
Funeral services for Nancy Jean Shilling, age 76, of Knoxville, will be held at the Winfield funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. Following Nancy’s services burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Nancy’s family will be present from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday evening. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to the Marion County Humane Society.
Carol Shaw
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121. Carol Shearer Shaw of Indianola, Iowa passed away Saturday December 17 th at Iowa Methodist. Medical Center. She was 88. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
