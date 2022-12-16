Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kniakrls.com
PCM Basketball Travels to Roland-Story for Final Games Before the Holiday Break
The PCM Basketball teams will make the trip to Roland-Story tonight for their final Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader of 2022. The Mustangs’ girls team is looking to stay above the .500 mark, entering the game with a 5-4 overall record and 3-2 conference mark. The Norseman hold an unblemished mark in league play at 4-0 and are 5-1 overall on the season. The PCM boys are 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference, while Roland-Story is undefeated at 5-0 and 4-0 in the league. Facing the #1 team in Class 2A according to BCMoore, Mustangs’ boys head coach Fred Lorensen knows tonight will be a challenge for his team but adds that they plan to compete until the final buzzer sounds.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Travels To Ballard For Final Wrestling Meet Before Break
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad takes to the mats for the final time before the Christmas break tonight as the Panthers head to Ballard for a triangular meet with the Bombers and Southeast Polk. Knoxville finished runner-up at the Iowa City Regina Invitational on Saturday with three individual champions. Ballard went 4-2 at the Al Garrison Duals at Waukee Northwest on Saturday beating Ames, Urbandale, Waukee and Perry. The Panthers have built a 6-0 dual meet record this season. First matches are scheduled for 5:30.
kniakrls.com
Pella, Knoxville Girls Basketball Teams to Clash Before Winter Break
The Red Rock Rivalry will renew on the hardwood with girls basketball action this evening as Pella treks southwest to Knoxville. A pair of high-octane offenses will clash on Panther Drive as each squad comes in with a top-15 best scoring attack in Class 4A, and both the Dutch and Panthers have five wins each heading into this final game before Christmas.
kniakrls.com
Central’s Van Gorp Wins League Men’s Basketball Honor Again
Central College’s Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) is the American Rivers Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season. Van Gorp, a 6-foot, 10-inch center, notched his fifth career statistical double-double as the Dutch scored their fifth consecutive win, 70-58...
kniakrls.com
Eagles Girls Basketball Travels to North Mahaska, Boys to Wilton to Wrap Up Semester
Competing for the final time before Christmas Break the Pella Christian basketball teams will travel to different locations for their final contests of 2022. The Eagles’ girls will make the short trip to New Sharon Monday to square off with North Mahaska. Pella Christian currently holds a 1-6 overall record after falling on the road at Grinnell Friday night, while the Warhawks improved to 6-1 behind their second consecutive three-win week. The Eagles scrimmaged North Mahaska before the season and head coach Jordan Dyk believes that will be an advantage for his team going into the matchup.
kniakrls.com
Former Eagles Football Players Win 2022 NAIA Championship With Northwestern College
Former Pella Christian football players Jase Amelse and Drew Geetings were a part of the 2022 NAIA Championship winning Northwestern Raiders, who defeated Keiser University 35-25 to win the title on Saturday. A junior linebacker studying Actuarial Science & Business Administration, Amelse is a two-time letter winner for the Raiders....
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Comes Off Pause To Play At Seymour
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squad will get back to the court tonight after having to pause last week due to illness in the school. The Saints did play any games due to closing school Thursday and Friday due to severe illness. The Saints will travel to Seymour. The Saint girls are on a two game winning streak and stand at 2-4 while the boys are 2-3. Tip off is set for 6:00.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestlers Finish 2nd At Regina Invitational, Bowling Squads Compete In A Triangular
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad made the trip east on Saturday to the Iowa City Regina Invitational and placed 2nd as a team ten points behind champion MFL Mar Mac. Six wrestlers made the top three with three of those winning individual championships. Marco Alejo at 120 pounds, Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Chaz Graves at 152 all won their bracket. Andon Trout at 145 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds placed 2nd and Wayne Johnston at 182 pounds was 3rd. The Panthers will have one final night on the mats this Tuesday as they travel to Ballard.
kniakrls.com
Warrior girls wrestlers finish 2-3 at Battle of Waterloo
The Norwalk girls wrestlers competed at the 32-team Battle of Waterloo Friday and Saturday, finishing with two dual wins and three losses at Young Arena. The Warriors finished seventh out of eight teams in Friday’s Bracket B, losing to Cedar Falls 78-3 and West Des Moines Valley 81-0 before beating Waterloo East 45-12. They wrestled twice in the 7th-8th Place Pool on Saturday, defeating Waterloo East again by a count of 36-18 and losing to Independence 66-12.
kniakrls.com
Central Men’s Basketball Extends Winning Streak at Cornell College, Women Fall at Bethany Lutheran College
Van Gorp Double-Double Powers Central to Men’s Basketball Win. Center Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) notched his fifth career statistical double-double as the Central College men’s basketball team streaked to its fifth consecutive win, 70-58 at Cornell College Saturday. It’s the longest win streak since...
kniakrls.com
Welcome Home Event Set for Ryan Natelborg
A Pella Christian cross country and track athlete severely injured this past summer is back home after five months of recovery and the area community is invited to celebrate. The Welcome Home Soup Supper for Ryan Natelborg will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Prairie City Reformed Church. Natelborg is a Prairie City native who was paralyzed in a swimming accident in late July, and has been going through various forms of therapy in Denver, Colorado.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk Victorious; Pella 3rd at Bill Van Horn Invitational
The Norwalk Warriors claimed the top prize at Pella High School’s Bill Van Horn Boys’ Wrestling invitational Saturday, while the hosting Dutch placed 3rd. The Warriors had 14 wrestlers appear in either the finals or 3rd place matches to score 215 team points, led by meet champions Tyler Harper (106), Dominic Tigner (160), and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (285). Asaiah Martinez (113), Jake McKenzie (126), Tate Turner (132), Tate Turner (138), and Ben Liedtke (285) placed 2nd in their respective brackets.
kniakrls.com
Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again
Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Randy Spurr
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Randy Spurr, who was inducted into the inaugural class of the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Caryll Wilbur
Services for Nola Caryll (Bumgarner) Wilbur, age 89 will beheld at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family will greet friends prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either Promise Land Ministries, 20 Church Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327 (Caryll’s grandson Matthew serves at this Christian organization that helps people overcome addiction) or the Indianola First United Methodist Church, 307 W Ashland Ave, Indianola, IA 50125. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
National Weather Service Discusses This Week’s Winter Storm
National Weather Service Meteorologist Allan Curtis joined KNIA/KRLS Pella News Director Andrew Schneider to discuss the hazards of this week’s winter storm. A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Winterim
Pella Christian High School is kicking off the spring semester with a returning program. Kevin Herdegen, Greg Beekhuizen, and Trixanna Wang preview the 11th annual Winterim. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Christian
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we talk about clearing the winter weather from the roads in the county. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Carol Shaw
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121. Carol Shearer Shaw of Indianola, Iowa passed away Saturday December 17 th at Iowa Methodist. Medical Center. She was 88. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
kniakrls.com
Helen Armstrong
Services for Helen Estella Camp Armstrong, 100, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Indianola First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Burial will follow services in the St. Charles Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Indianola First United Methodist Church. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Comments / 0