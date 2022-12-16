ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County

A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department warns of carbon monoxide dangers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is warning Tulsans of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning with cold winter weather settling into Green Country. More than 400 people are killed by accidental carbon monoxide poisoning every year and another 20,000 are treated in emergency rooms. Carbon monoxide...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Emergency physician warns of the dangers of frostbite

TULSA, Okla. — The artic blast headed our way is not only uncomfortable, but it can actually be dangerous. On Tuesday, FOX23 spoke with an emergency physician to find out what to be on the lookout for, and how to protect yourself in cold weather when there’s a wind-chill factor.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In Bixby

--- A person is in custody after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to Bixby Police. Police say officers were called to an armed robbery in progress at the TTCU near 131st and Memorial in Bixby. According to police, an eyewitness inside the bank at the time of the robbery called Bixby Police and gave them a description for the suspect and where they ran to after the robbery. Officers set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where the suspect was arrested while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash.
BIXBY, OK
KOCO

72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK

