WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls is working to help those experiencing homelessness by providing a warm, safe place to get out of the cold. The Salvation Army shelter at 403 7th Street is always open and provides overnight shelter for men, women and families all year. The warming station and emergency shelter will be available during the day as well, with the upcoming forecasted cold weather this week.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO