Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
How to save plants during cold weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ve been talking a lot about preparing for this winter weather and now we’re talking about how you can keep plants alive. Smith’s Gardentown and Wichita Valley Nursey both gave daily tips plant owners can use to keep their indoor and outdoor plants alive when the winter gives us freezing cold weather.
newschannel6now.com
The Salvation Army to open warming station, emergency shelter
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls is working to help those experiencing homelessness by providing a warm, safe place to get out of the cold. The Salvation Army shelter at 403 7th Street is always open and provides overnight shelter for men, women and families all year. The warming station and emergency shelter will be available during the day as well, with the upcoming forecasted cold weather this week.
newschannel6now.com
Man in critical condition after driving into Wichita River
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, patrol responded to an accident at the Wichita Bend Rv Park, 300 Central Fwy. A pickup was southbound on Central Fwy departed the freeway off the embankment, traveled a short distance down the access road, then went off the road and crashed through a grove of small trees into the Wichita River.
newschannel6now.com
High school basketball - Dec. 19, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school boys basketball action from Monday!
newschannel6now.com
MSU basketball recap - Dec. 19, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU women’s and men’s basketball closed out the last home games with wins.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people Tuesday morning on burglary charges. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Burnett Street around 4:20 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary in progress, according to WFPD officials. The caller reportedly told police they saw someone in the house with a flashlight and a vehicle parked out front. The caller also said the owner of the house was not home.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County celebrates Judge Woody Gossom’s retirement
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After more than two decades of serving as Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom is retiring. County leaders put together a retirement party for Gossom on Monday and he described it as a bittersweet moment. After 20+ years building relationships with the people you work with,...
newschannel6now.com
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City council denied a request to allow the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association to sell alcohol. It’s a decision that shocked the association. “For the association, I would just like to express our surprise at the 6-1 vote and our disappointment,” Carol Castro, secretary...
newschannel6now.com
Longtime health director to retire after 21 years
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls - Wichita County Director of Health Lou Kreidler announced her retirement on Monday morning, according to a City of Wichita Falls press release. Kreidler has been with the health district since 2001 when she was hired as the Director of Nurses. She was...
Comments / 0