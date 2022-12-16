John L Engels Jr., a longtime member of the Aspen community, passed away on November 23. John’s love affair with Aspen blossomed with a family visit in his youth and continued to flourish throughout his lifetime. Years later you could find him on the mountain with a family of his own in their home off of Eastwood. Naturally, after a successful career on Wall Street that began at Kidder Peabody and took him to his retirement at UBS, John and his beloved wife of 62 years, Vel, fulfilled a dream of relocating from Greenwich to Aspen year around on Castle Creek.

ASPEN, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO