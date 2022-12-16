Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Paying dividends
Jean-Robert Barbette hopes his new gym makes bank. Check that — Jean-Robert Barbette’s new gym is in a bank. At least the space used to be a bank, that is. Right at the 27th Street and Grand Avenue roundabout in Glenwood Springs, the long-time gym runner and fitness trainer opened his third Jean-Robert’s Gym location on Monday, continuing his expansion downvalley in a converted bank space. What were once cubicle spaces are now slots for squat racks, training benches and chest press machines. Cars park in what were formerly ATM drive-thru lanes. A row of ellipticals and treadmills and lifting equipment are separated by a heavy-looking door in a conspicuous cutout from the rest of the floor plan: the bank’s vault that was cost prohibitive to remove, Barbette explained.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 20
Based on data supplied through Nov. 30, December occupancy for Aspen-Snowmass lodging was pacing 10.7% behind advance bookings for the same month in 2021, according to the latest report from resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics LLC. However, a local summary of the report — supplied by Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales...
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: Bite the hand that feeds you and dinner may be served cold
Dear Aspen holiday visitor: You better not shout. You better not cry. You better not have a hissy fit. I’m telling you why — a great awakening has come to town. Things have changed. The script is flipped. The tables have turned, and unless you are kind, polite and patient, you may not have one to sit at for your holiday dinners.
Aspen Daily News
The price for preserving the backcountry keeps climbing
Heavy demand for transferable development rights in Pitkin County pushed the price above $2 million for the first time ever in 2022, according to an annual report compiled by the county community development department. Individual transferable development rights, or TDRs, sold for $2.1 million in one transaction on Jan. 21...
Aspen Daily News
Winter editions of Authentic Aspen, Local Magazine on stands
The winter issues of Local Magazine — Aspen’s luxury publication created by editors and writers who call this place home — is officially out in the wild. Readers will find an array of articles featuring everything from how organizations are embracing the valley’s Spanish-speaking population to highlighting a nonprofit that connects Colorado’s Rocky Mountain culture to that of Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro to following three locals’ efforts to spend a night out on the town with only a $100 budget.
Aspen Daily News
Bucking the trend of development
The Craig family had no desire to keep up with the Joneses. Instead of developing their ranch with large homes, like many others have done in the Woody Creek area, they found a way to conserve most of the property that’s been in their family for nearly six decades.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Dec. 19
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo is newly remodeled with an elegant kitchen and vaulted ceilings. $9,000,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This one-bedroom condo boasts ski-area views, an...
Aspen Daily News
New owner wants to bring X Games ‘back to what it used to be’
The new corporate owner of the X Games is making a few tweaks and hopes to recapture some of the old magic of the event when it returns to Jan. 27-29, but spectators at Buttermilk won’t notice drastic changes, a spokeswoman said Tuesday. “We can’t be more excited to...
Aspen Daily News
Growing Community: Kindness: the gift of a lifetime
It’s supposed to be “the most wonderful time of the year” — but for parents, the prospect of a long break from school is a source of excitement and — if we are honest, dread. The holidays, whichever ones you celebrate, bring up feelings of nostalgia and excitement. Expectations run high that we will have some idealized celebration, that everyone will get along harmoniously, and there might even be an opportunity to get some rest or exercise.
Aspen Daily News
Last nail in the coffin
To all voters — especially any who have viewed the city of Aspen’s “presentation” about the proposed “preferred alternative” — be aware it is highly inaccurate. For instance, the city’s rendering conveniently airbrushes adjacent neighborhoods out of the picture, eliminating over 40 residences as well as a substantial number of parking spaces. This is not educational, it’s propaganda.
Aspen Daily News
Effort underway to create safe passages for wildlife across Highway 82
A new citizens’ advocacy organization that aims to reduce wildlife and vehicle collisions in the Roaring Fork Valley has started fundraising to get the effort rolling. Roaring Fork Safe Passages recently received a $10,000 grant from the Aspen Skiing Co. Employee Environment Foundation. Roaring Fork Safe Passages is now attempting to raise $150,000 by June 1 to complete a prioritization study that is vital to receiving state and federal funding to build mitigation structures, said the new nonprofit’s director, Cecily DeAngelo. The ultimate goal is to construct land bridges, tunnels and fencing in strategic places along Highway 82 and Highway 133 in the Crystal River Valley.
Aspen Daily News
‘Sensory Santa’ returns to bring holiday cheer
Holiday festivities challenge people with disabilities. The crowds, music and lights all can be overstimulating for those with disabilities such as autism. Even the time-honored tradition of visiting Santa can be off-putting: approaching a bellowing stranger in a bright red suit, his face largely concealed by a heavy white beard.
Aspen Daily News
Obituary: John L Engels Jr
John L Engels Jr., a longtime member of the Aspen community, passed away on November 23. John’s love affair with Aspen blossomed with a family visit in his youth and continued to flourish throughout his lifetime. Years later you could find him on the mountain with a family of his own in their home off of Eastwood. Naturally, after a successful career on Wall Street that began at Kidder Peabody and took him to his retirement at UBS, John and his beloved wife of 62 years, Vel, fulfilled a dream of relocating from Greenwich to Aspen year around on Castle Creek.
Aspen Daily News
📺 Aspen Film Academy Screenings
Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel and director of "The Pale Blue Eye" Scott Cooper join Jon Barstow on the show to talk about the Academy Screenings, including tonight's screening of "The Pale Blue Eye" at the Wheeler Opera House at 7pm. Tickets for all of the Academy Screenings can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com and more information can be found at aspenfilm.org.
Aspen Daily News
Former preschool teacher facing felony charge allowed supervised visitation with his children
A Pitkin County district judge granted a former preschool teacher who is facing a child sex-assault charge limited and supervised visitation rights to see his own children through the holiday season on Monday. Chris Tedstone, 41, posted his $50,000 cash bond earlier this month. But given the nature of the...
Comments / 0