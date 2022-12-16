Jean-Robert Barbette hopes his new gym makes bank. Check that — Jean-Robert Barbette’s new gym is in a bank. At least the space used to be a bank, that is. Right at the 27th Street and Grand Avenue roundabout in Glenwood Springs, the long-time gym runner and fitness trainer opened his third Jean-Robert’s Gym location on Monday, continuing his expansion downvalley in a converted bank space. What were once cubicle spaces are now slots for squat racks, training benches and chest press machines. Cars park in what were formerly ATM drive-thru lanes. A row of ellipticals and treadmills and lifting equipment are separated by a heavy-looking door in a conspicuous cutout from the rest of the floor plan: the bank’s vault that was cost prohibitive to remove, Barbette explained.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO