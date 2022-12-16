ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

European Markets Head for a Positive Open as Investor Sentiment Brightens

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. Regional markets were lower Tuesday as investors were caught off guard after Japan's central bank widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Financial Stocks for 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of three financial stocks he believes are worth buying. While investors continue to worry about a potential economic downturn, Cramer reminded them that such a scenario is still avoidable. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named three financial stocks he believes are...
European Stocks Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading in positive...
Jim Cramer Says to Trust Jerome Powell's ‘Winning Hand' Against Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday urged investors to trust Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his quest to tamp down inflation. Cramer reiterated his advice that investors shouldn't flee the market, and urged them not to expect a repeat of the Great Recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back...
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift

The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement

Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy, Economic Outlook

Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors continued to assess the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, after last week's hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10.8 points at 3.59%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury...
Kelly Evans: Do You Wait for the Labor Market to Soften…Or Not?

I think it's safe to say that if the labor market were already shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, the Fed would have stopped its rate hikes by now. But that illustrates the problem with a central bank that sets monetary policy, which will influence the economy 12-18 months from now, based on economic data that itself reflects monetary conditions from 12-18 months ago. That's why I said on air the other day that the Fed's "dot plot"--its own members' projections of where rates will be next year--are themselves one of the biggest lagging indicators we have. All they reflect is what we already know from how the economy has performed in recent months, and have no actual predictive value.
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
The EU Agreed to Limit Gas Prices, But Some Analysts Are Skeptical

EU energy ministers agreed a "dynamic" gas price cap that is triggered when European front-month gas contracts surpass 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days. Germany voted in favor of the measure despite previous criticisms, but Austria and the Netherlands abstained, citing risks to financial stability and security of supply.

