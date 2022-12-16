Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Head for a Positive Open as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. Regional markets were lower Tuesday as investors were caught off guard after Japan's central bank widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Financial Stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of three financial stocks he believes are worth buying. While investors continue to worry about a potential economic downturn, Cramer reminded them that such a scenario is still avoidable. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named three financial stocks he believes are...
NBC Los Angeles
European Stocks Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% in afternoon trade, with all major bourses trading in positive...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says to Trust Jerome Powell's ‘Winning Hand' Against Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday urged investors to trust Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his quest to tamp down inflation. Cramer reiterated his advice that investors shouldn't flee the market, and urged them not to expect a repeat of the Great Recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
NBC Los Angeles
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy, Economic Outlook
Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors continued to assess the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, after last week's hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10.8 points at 3.59%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury...
NBC Los Angeles
Sen. Warren Warns Tesla Board That Musk May Have Failed to Meet His Legal Duties Due to Twitter Takeover
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote to the chair of Tesla's board Robyn Denholm on Sunday, expressing concern that CEO Elon Musk has failed to meet his legal duties since buying Twitter for $44 billion. Warren raised questions about alleged misappropriation of Tesla resources and conflicts of interest resulting from Musk's...
NBC Los Angeles
Kelly Evans: Do You Wait for the Labor Market to Soften…Or Not?
I think it's safe to say that if the labor market were already shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, the Fed would have stopped its rate hikes by now. But that illustrates the problem with a central bank that sets monetary policy, which will influence the economy 12-18 months from now, based on economic data that itself reflects monetary conditions from 12-18 months ago. That's why I said on air the other day that the Fed's "dot plot"--its own members' projections of where rates will be next year--are themselves one of the biggest lagging indicators we have. All they reflect is what we already know from how the economy has performed in recent months, and have no actual predictive value.
NBC Los Angeles
Hagerty, Manchin Propose $10,000 Threshold for Venmo, PayPal Tax Reporting Change — Up From $600
Americans have been bracing for a new reporting change for third-party payment networks like Venmo or PayPal. Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will propose to raise the tax reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600 for 2022. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., will file an amendment to the $1.7...
NBC Los Angeles
Worker Demands for More Money on the Job Hit a Record Level, a New York Fed Survey Finds
The lowest wage workers are willing to accept for a new job increased from $72,873 in July to $73,667 in November, the highest it's ever been in a study from the New York Fed. Workers under the age of 45 are most responsible for the increase, the central bank's data found.
NBC Los Angeles
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Will Reportedly Begin Producing Some MacBooks in Vietnam in 2023 as It Shifts From China
Apple will begin producing some of its MacBook computers in Vietnam, according to a Nikkei Asia report. The move reflects the tech giant's continued push to expand its manufacturing beyond China. Apple's assembly partner Foxconn could begin producing MacBooks in the country as soon as May. Apple will begin producing...
NBC Los Angeles
The EU Agreed to Limit Gas Prices, But Some Analysts Are Skeptical
EU energy ministers agreed a "dynamic" gas price cap that is triggered when European front-month gas contracts surpass 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days. Germany voted in favor of the measure despite previous criticisms, but Austria and the Netherlands abstained, citing risks to financial stability and security of supply.
