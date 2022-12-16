ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police blotter 12-16-22

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Gordon L. Grashorn, 42, of Antelope Meadows Drive, Burns, on a misdemeanor probation and parole arrest without warrant at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Shaya M. Jones, 26, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity, interfering/obstructing, refusing to obey, resisting arrest and shoplifting at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Lincolnway.

Daniel Cordero-Garcia, 30, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor giving a false report to a police officer and public intoxication at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.

Genevieve C. Phillips, 32, of Sunset Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.

Lorenzo J. Martinez, 33, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and public intoxication at 6:56 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.

Shawn G. Rowland, 47, of Murray Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (combination of alcohol and controlled substance), driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and following too closely at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.

Jayden A. Estorga, 24, of Walterscheid Boulevard for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), destruction of property, driving with a suspended license and unlawful phone calls, and on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and destruction of property at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.

Adam J. Rios, 35, of Rainbow Road on a warrant out of Washakie County for failure to pay child support at 3:45 p.m. Monday at his residence.

Will R. Travelstead Sr., 56, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey, disturbing the peace/property, public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 5:28 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 17th Street; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies on a misdemeanor Municipal Court order to serve 15 days in jail for fighting, refusing to obey, disturbing the peace, public intoxication and soliciting on a roadway at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Gordon S. Hart III, 44, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey, fighting/riotous conduct, disturbing the peace/property, public intoxication and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 5:19 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 17th Street; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies on a misdemeanor Municipal Court order to serve 17 days in jail for disturbing the peace, shoplifting, open container of alcohol and public intoxication at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Nigel D. Latham, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Fox Farm Road.

Curvonta L. Moye, 29, of Trent Court on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and failure to appear at 2:09 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.

Francisco B. Sanchez, 26, of East Eighth Street for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury), misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County for failure to pay child support at 1:37 a.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Erika J. Martinez, 31, of West Third Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Troy J. Shepard, 49, of High Side Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Whitney Road.

Dawn M. Wehde, 46, of Walterscheid Boulevard for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Greeley Highway.

Brandon S. Glicco, 38, of Cleveland Avenue on a felony warrant for false voting (not qualified or not entitled) at 5:11 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Wade E. Johnson, 57, of Morgan Drive for misdemeanor DUI and improper lane use at 5:39 p.m. Monday at mile marker 6.5 on Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road).

Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:

Tippi A. Zerbe, 68, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, for felony burglary (armed with a deadly weapon) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at 10 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.

