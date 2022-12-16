Today's Events 12-16-22

Positive Aging: "The Christmas Candle"

– 1:30-4 p.m. Ring in the holidays with the library as they take in Max Lucado’s "The Christmas Candle." The movie is set in 19th century England, and follows a minister in a new town as he and the townsfolk struggle with modernization and miracles. Free popcorn and a discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

Annual WinterMart Arts and Craft Sale

– 4:30-6 p.m. Shop handmade items from artists along the Front Range. Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave. 307-421-4496

Grown-Ups Night Out

– 5-10 p.m. $40 per couple. A festive night out, including a catered Christmas dinner for two and a classic Christmas movie. Dinner will feature a Christmas ham and turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, salad and assorted desserts catered by Uncle Fred's. Drive your vehicle onto our main floor for the festive charm of a drive-in movie featuring "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670

Late Night Lights @ the Botanic Gardens

– 5:30-8 p.m. Join the gardens for a light display in the conservatory. Bring family and friends and enjoy the holiday nightlife. Coffee, hot chocolate and tea available in the gift shop. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458

Cheyenne Capital Chorale concert

– 7 p.m. This concert, "Childhood Memories," is filled with memorable songs from your childhood. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-757-6390

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy

– 7:30 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543

Tomorrow

Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count

– 8 a.m. Free. An annual birdwatching event that invites all levels of expertise to tour a birding hotspot for a couple hours and/or bird on their own. Start at 8 a.m. at the downtown Post Office lobby, 2120 Capitol Ave. 307-343-2024

Indoor Drive-In Movie

– 6 p.m. Drive on in for our annual Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-In Movie featuring a family favorite, Disney's "Frozen." Admission is free, although drive-in vehicle space is limited to 60 vehicles. Registration is required for vehicles at laramiecountyevents.com/spirit . Lawn seating is FREE and available on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating up front on the concrete main floor. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670

Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance

– 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children's symphony. Cheyenne's South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com

Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln

– 7:30-8:30 p.m. $25. An internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for more than two decades with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028

Ongoing

Cheyenne Artist Guild Show

– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263

Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas

– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year's theme is "Melodies of Christmas," and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878

Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show

– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039