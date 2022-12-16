HealthWorks gets federal funds for new clinic site

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s low-income, integrated health care clinic will be able to move to a new downtown location after receiving its request for federal COVID-19 relief funding.

“HealthWorks is very grateful and honored to receive funding today from the State Loan and Investment Board,” Tracy Woodhouse Brosius, CEO of HealthWorks, said following the SLIB meeting Thursday. “The funding will allow us to purchase and renovate a new clinic space with sufficient HVAC and clinical treatment space to serve our patients for years to come. This is an investment for generations of better health in Wyoming.”

The board, which is made up of Gov. Mark Gordon, Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, voted unanimously to fully fund HealthWorks’ $6.2 million request.

“We continue to treat COVID every single day. We are also seeing three times the number of mental health patients than we did before COVID,” Brosius said during the meeting.

Cheyenne Health and Wellness Center, also known as HealthWorks, offers integrated primary care regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. HealthWorks requested $6,200,133, or half of what it would cost to finance a health care facility in downtown Cheyenne, from the state’s $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Health and Human Services Capital Construction dollars set aside during the 2022 budget session.

The initial funding recommendation for the HealthWorks project Thursday morning was listed at zero dollars on board materials. The board did not include the project in its discussion early in the morning, when SLIB voted to deny other funding requests from around the state, but took up the request later in the day.

Since 2005, HealthWorks has been housed in a metal, industrial building on Fox Farm Road that was retrofitted into a clinic space. Its COVID-19 testing and treatment currently occurs outdoors in the parking lot, due to inadequate ventilation for airborne contaminants inside the clinic. HealthWorks treated and tested the first COVID-positive patient in the county in 2020, Brosius said, and also had one of the first patient deaths in Laramie County.

“It is a very simple metal building, and it is in my opinion that the existing facility does not have the capability to accept a new mechanical system that would be needed to meet the ventilation requirements by the CDC,” she said Thursday. “The building itself cannot be sealed tight enough to create the negative pressure that is required for health care centers.”

HealthWorks doesn’t turn anyone away, and Brosius told the board that her patient population is one that does not often ask for help.

“Thirty years ago, a small group of local volunteer doctors and nurses started a free health clinic in Laramie County,” she said. “They could see the poor and vulnerable not getting basic primary care and pharmacy services. They turned their passion for service into an application to start HealthWorks as a federally qualified health center, which was the funding we used to build the building we have and are currently located in.

“Now, we continue to serve every patient that walks in the door and needs our services. We continue to treat the vulnerable, and those who often do not have a support system of their own,” she said.

Racines asked Brosius to clarify if HealthWorks is affiliated with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, and she said it is not.

“We are an independent nonprofit,” Brosius said, but added that HealthWorks does receive some support from the hospital for diverted emergency visits.

“Every COVID patient that we have treated in our COVID room was considered a diverted emergency room visit,” she said.

The board denied several requests Thursday morning, ranging from hospital requests for new construction to long-term care facility requests. Only two projects, a request for the Natrona County Health Department without a dollar figure attached, and another request for $3 million for an expansion of the Hub on Smith, or Sheridan County’s senior center, were removed from the “do not approve list” and added to the discussion list Thursday.

Gordon said early in the meeting that while the board does not want to continue delaying a decision as to how best to spend the federal COVID relief funding, there may be time to revisit some applications.

“We want to make sure we are correct in this,” Gordon said.

Racines said she is aware Wyoming is a large and rural state, and in making these decisions, she would “very much” be looking at what sort of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding entities on the list had already received.

“We have a lot of entities on this list that have received a large amount of money, and we have quite a few entities that received no CARES money,” she said.