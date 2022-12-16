Registration now open for 2023 Leap Into Leadership Conference

CHEYENNE – As 93 legislators begin work in January, Wyoming welcomes 44 incumbents and 34 new legislators to the Capitol, of which 21.5% are women, compared to 17% in 2022.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, Wyoming is among the 10 states in the nation with the lowest percentage of female legislators. Expanding opportunities for women to be more involved in local government is the mission of the Wyoming Women's Legislative Caucus, which will host its 16th annual leadership conference Feb. 22-23.

The Leap into Leadership Conference offers leadership development training and discussions targeted toward women, provides an opportunity to meet with statewide leaders and policymakers, and encourages women to create the change they want to see on the local and statewide levels.

The event will open on Wednesday afternoon at the Wyoming Capitol Complex with wellness and leadership workshops, followed by the Leap into Leadership Legislative Reception and Banquet, where guests will hear from U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin and former state Rep. Jayne Mockler. Workshops will resume on Thursday in the Capitol Complex, where topics will include campaign planning, finance and strategies for communicating with the press.

The conference will conclude with attendees having the opportunity to visit the Wyoming House and Senate to observe legislators at work.

Registration information can be found at https://wyowlc.org/leap-into-leadership/ . The cost for attending the entire program is $95. Cost for just the banquet and reception is $50. For more information, contact Annie Wood at 307-630-8940 or info@wyowlc.org.