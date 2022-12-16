ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Mr. Irrelevant' Brock Purdy Strikes Again With 2 Killer Fakes In 1 Play

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
 5 days ago

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a few tricks up his sleeve on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks ― in one play. (Watch the video below.)

Making his second career start, Purdy pump-faked twice with conviction to fool the Seahawks, and threw to a wide-open George Kittle. The tight end sprinted in for the 28-yard touchdown to stake the visitors to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. San Francisco went on to a 21-13 victory and clinched the NFC West title .

“Tell me this guy doesn’t look like he’s in his seventh year in the league,” Amazon Prime broadcaster Al Michaels said.

Purdy, dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” because he was chosen last in this year’s NFL Draft, is quickly becoming essential to the 49ers.

On Sunday in his first NFL start, he dispatched Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . On Thursday, he threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns despite not practicing passing this week due to a rib injury, ESPN noted .

Purdy was known for his pump fakes in his playing days at Iowa State University, too. But now he’s slaying NFL teams with them.

Yell all you want, kid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz6ln_0jkm1nDP00 Brock Purdyof the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Dec. 15, 2022 in Seattle.

RarityStation51
4d ago

And no thanks to Prime Video, it sucked to get through watching the game because of the every 5 second buffering.... Bring back football to TV....

