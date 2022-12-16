A Child Waits 12-16-22: Faith

Get to know the independent and determined Faith, age 5! This happy-go-lucky girl loves interacting with other kids and makes friends easily.

A perfect day for Faith is spent outside riding her bike and going for walks. Faith has a sense of humor and makes up jokes. She likes to play in the water with bubbles, loves building with mega blocks and being a mommy to her baby dolls.

Faith enjoys watching most kid shows, but “Ryan’s World” is her favorite. Purple is her best-liked color. This fashionista likes to accessorize her outfits from top to bottom. Cheese pizza, chicken and fish are ideal meals for her. Faith has a bit of a sweet tooth, and if left to her own devices, she’ll choose chocolate bars and plain M&Ms.

As a kindergartener, she loves books, and reading is the highlight of her day. Faith knows sight words and can count to 20. She identifies letters and numbers and knows her alphabet.

All family types will be considered for Faith. She has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Faith lives in Missouri. Child ID: 345457

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org . For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org .