Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
These Incredible Photos Show Buffalo’s Weather Was ‘Snow’ Joke Saturday!
The weather in Buffalo, New York this weekend was truly something to behold. Roughly a month after the historic storm that hit Erie County in November, residents in the area were greeted by another blanket of snow in mid-December. The area was hit hard as Friday turned to Saturday, with the Town of Eden topping Erie County at 22.2 total inches of snow.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: The Pit Chic Canine
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 shared the magic of Christmas and the goodness of Bills Mafia. Kristin Goetz of Clarence was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 and has been receiving love from the Buffalo community this holiday season. On Monday, News 4 was joined by Kristin, […]
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education. Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.
Two Cities In NY Make List Of Best Places To Celebrate Christmas
When it comes to celebrating Christmas, it's a little like buying a house. It's all about location, location, location. The famous song says that there's no place like home for the holidays. That's certainly true if you live in New York State. Recently, two cities in the Empire State made...
Couple serves a taste of Western New York to Southwest Florida
There's one couple living in Southwest Florida and making sure relocated Western New Yorkers can still get a taste of their hometown.
Organizers announce the cancelation of 'Festival of Slice' in Niagara Falls
According to organizers, the cancellation of the event is due to a lack of registrations from pizzerias.
Buffalo Makes It Into The Top 10 Rudest Cities In America
This list is rude! How about that?! America seems to love to hate us New Yorkers. We just can't seem to shake our reputation of being considered jerks. Business Insider has compiled a list of the 'The Rudest Cities in America' and we're on top (because we're the best). According to Business Insider,
The Bills Are Powerful, Soaring Superheroes At Wegmans
The Buffalo Bills are the reigning superheroes of Western New York, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been turned into them officially. If you’re looking for a quirky, fun last-minute gift for your favorite Bills fan, your local Buffalo-area Wegmans just may have the trick. Wegmans is...
Look At This Amazing Bills-Themed Gingerbread House
This could be the most “Buffalo” gingerbread house we’ve ever seen. Sugary confectionary treats come with the territory this time of year. Sweets like cookies, pies, and candies are filling up kitchens all over Buffalo. But when it comes to the holiday season, there’s nothing more quintessentially Christmas than a gingerbread house.
WKBW-TV
High impact, long duration winter storm hits this holiday weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is about to be "scrooged" by an extremely powerful winter storm that will arrive just in time for the holiday travel rush at the end of the week. The storm will carve a path through the upper Great Lakes and into Canada....
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of otter Daisy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is mourning the loss of another animal. On Tuesday the zoo announced on Facebook the death of one of the North American river otters, Daisy. Daisy recently spent time with Rascal, a 15-year-old male, in the Otter Creek exhibit. She was born in...
SPCA Monday: Plum and Turnip
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we met Plum and Turnip! Plum, one year old, and Turnip, seven months old, are bonded, meaning the two female cats would have to be adopted together. The felines have no medical issues and can go with other animals and kids, though they have not been tested […]
13 WHAM
Our weather makes a U turn just before Christmas
Winter storm watches are out now from towns West of Monroe and Livingston counties beginning Friday morning. A combination of much colder air, strong wind gusts and lake effect snow will make travel unpleasant at times Friday evening through the weekend. As the weekend moves along snow will become more focused toward Buffalo and nearby towns.
Win $100 to Platter’s Chocolate Factory
Here's how you can win $100 of delicious chocolate from Platter's Chocolate Factory. Platter's Chocolate Factory has been serving WNY since 1938. Platter's not only makes the best chocolate and candy in the region, but they also provide amazing factory tours so you can see how the magic happens. Visit them online by clicking the picture below!
Still on track: Forecasters warning of extreme winds, cold and snow late Friday into Christmas weekend
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
It could be a snowy trek to Christmas church services
Another snowstorm will be arriving ahead of one of the most important weekends at churches across the Western New York region.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0