News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo Monday: The Pit Chic Canine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 shared the magic of Christmas and the goodness of Bills Mafia. Kristin Goetz of Clarence was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 and has been receiving love from the Buffalo community this holiday season. On Monday, News 4 was joined by Kristin, […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend

After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
2 On Your Side

Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education. Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Bills Are Powerful, Soaring Superheroes At Wegmans

The Buffalo Bills are the reigning superheroes of Western New York, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been turned into them officially. If you’re looking for a quirky, fun last-minute gift for your favorite Bills fan, your local Buffalo-area Wegmans just may have the trick. Wegmans is...
WIBX 950

Look At This Amazing Bills-Themed Gingerbread House

This could be the most “Buffalo” gingerbread house we’ve ever seen. Sugary confectionary treats come with the territory this time of year. Sweets like cookies, pies, and candies are filling up kitchens all over Buffalo. But when it comes to the holiday season, there’s nothing more quintessentially Christmas than a gingerbread house.
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York

While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo announces the death of otter Daisy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is mourning the loss of another animal. On Tuesday the zoo announced on Facebook the death of one of the North American river otters, Daisy. Daisy recently spent time with Rascal, a 15-year-old male, in the Otter Creek exhibit. She was born in...
News 4 Buffalo

SPCA Monday: Plum and Turnip

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we met Plum and Turnip! Plum, one year old, and Turnip, seven months old, are bonded, meaning the two female cats would have to be adopted together. The felines have no medical issues and can go with other animals and kids, though they have not been tested […]
13 WHAM

Our weather makes a U turn just before Christmas

Winter storm watches are out now from towns West of Monroe and Livingston counties beginning Friday morning. A combination of much colder air, strong wind gusts and lake effect snow will make travel unpleasant at times Friday evening through the weekend. As the weekend moves along snow will become more focused toward Buffalo and nearby towns.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Win $100 to Platter’s Chocolate Factory

Here's how you can win $100 of delicious chocolate from Platter's Chocolate Factory. Platter's Chocolate Factory has been serving WNY since 1938. Platter's not only makes the best chocolate and candy in the region, but they also provide amazing factory tours so you can see how the magic happens. Visit them online by clicking the picture below!
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

