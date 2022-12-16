Read full article on original website
Let’s uplift Colorado’s homeless | Denver Gazette
Subsidize anything, and you’ll get more of it — especially if it’s something you don’t want. It’s an old truism that long has served to expose the foibles of bad public policy. Welfare rolls were once a prime example. Until landmark, bipartisan welfare reform was...
Respiratory cases in Colorado plateau, prompt deactivation of Combined Hospital Transfer Center
Colorado hospitals this week deactivated what's called the "transfer center" for pediatric patients with respiratory illnesses, signaling the worst of the winter diseases may be over. “This has been extremely challenging respiratory season, especially for pediatric patients, but our hospitals have started to see cases plateau,” Jeff Tieman, Colorado Hospital...
Colorado fire agency offers safety tips ahead of extreme cold
Coloradans should take extra care this holiday in securing fire hazards around the house, according to the Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The state fire agency offers several winter safety tips in handling alternative heating sources as temperatures around Colorado are expected to plummet below zero this week. “With...
Denver's homeless population jumps by 24% in 2022, number of people in streets rises sharply
Metro Denver's homeless population jumped by a quarter, adding nearly 1,400 between 2021 and 2022, federal data show. The data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report reflect a single-night snapshot of homelessness, so there could be more — or fewer — homeless people at any given day in America's major cities.
Whisky is for drinking, water is for fighting | GABEL
The Republican River Basin, part of the Ogallala Aquifer, has allowed irrigated agriculture to serve as the lifeblood of small communities in eastern Colorado for decades. When wells began pumping in the 1950s and 1960s, pivot sprinklers slowly crawled across fields and crops were grown that would flounder without the water. The harvests funded families, schools, rural firehouses and allowed farm and ranch families to do more than simply survive. Farming and ranching are, after all, businesses and businesses have to be profitable.
Colorado's homeless woes worsened in 2022, federal report shows
While it's a far cry from California's crisis, Colorado's homeless situation worsened since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. An annual federal report counted 10,397 homeless in Colorado in early 2022, an increase of 551 individuals compared to two years ago. When compared to last year, the picture is much worse. The state added nearly 2,000 homeless people since 2021.
Xcel Energy says its better prepared for upcoming cold snap in Colorado
In February 2021, Winter Storm Uri — with its record sub-zero temperatures and snow — paralyzed the center of the country for nearly a week, killing more than 200 in Texas. And while it was not as fierce in Colorado, where residents also seemed better prepared, the storm...
CO PO Calendar | Dec. 19-25
CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
Hundreds of child care providers sign up for Colorado's universal preschool program
Registration for child care providers to participate in Colorado's new universal preschool program is now open, with state officials reporting that more than 250 providers have signed up already. Around one week after the registration portal went live, there are more than 12,000 openings available for kids to receive state-funded...
Aurora city council discusses police, fire department hiring changes
The Aurora City Council has approved a resolution aimed at ensuring the city brings some police and fire department hiring practices into compliance with the city’s consent decree. The resolution passed on Monday requires that the city’s human resources, police and fire departments have a greater role in hiring...
'Do no harm,' Colorado chamber tells legislators ahead of 2023 session
Preventing "new mandates and regulatory burdens" sits atop the legislative priorities of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, which urged policymakers to "do no harm" when they convene for the new legislative session next month. The chamber said its agenda for next year — which outlines its short and long-term policy...
Rep. Adrienne Benavidez resigns from Colorado House weeks after reelection
Mere weeks after she was reelected to serve her fourth and final term in the Colorado House of Representatives, state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez announced she will be resigning from her position. Benavidez, D-Commerce City, sent a letter to the House chief clerk Tuesday announcing that she will be stepping down....
Colorado judge reportedly 'screamed' at attorneys days after returning from suspension, undergoing anger management
Just two days after returning from a monthlong suspension from the bench for a criminal conviction that required extensive anger-management counseling, Summit County District Judge Mark Thompson launched into a courtroom tirade against two attorneys that left them “frightened” and “fearful.”. Thompson said in a written order...
Aurora debates tax cut in split council decision
Aurora is on the path to eliminating a tax that generates several million in annual revenue. While some lawmakers say the tax is an unfair burden to the city’s businesses and workforce, others see the move as a glaring fiscal misstep. The city council voted 5-5 on Monday to...
Governor’s office touts Colorado's lower unemployment, higher job growth
Colorado has a strong economy that out performs other states', according to the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting. The office released the quarterly economic forecast reoirt Tuesday. It revealed that the labor market in Colorado continues to lead across the U.S. with a lower unemployment rate and higher job growth rate than national numbers. The economy’s performance is expected to continue to stay strong, according to the report.
Former Denverite to head national organization | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: Melanie Schild, a former member of the Junior League of Denver, has been named chief executive officer of The Association of Junior Leagues International and will assume office on Jan. 3. The New York City-based AJLI is the parent organization for Junior League chapters in cities around the world.
Colorado education commissioner Katy Anthes plans to step down in July
Education Commissioner Katy Anthes plans to step down from her position in July, the department announced on Tuesday. Anthes has served as education commissioner since May 2016, when the State Board of Education first appointed her as interim commissioner. She assumed the role of permanent commissioner later that year, becoming the first female commissioner in 65 years.
A new twist for an old favorite | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: Twenty-nine “brilliant, kind and funny” seniors from nine area high schools were presented at the Belle and Beautillion, a formal dinner and dance hosted by the Denver and South Suburban chapters of Jack and Jill of America. June Johnson and Winnie Johnson started what was formerly the...
Aurora council debates earlier meeting start time, new agenda rules
The Aurora City Council discussed two proposals from Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner on Monday that would change council meetings times and how council votes on some issues that come up for consideration. Gardner’s first proposal seeks to change council meetings times from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., an idea...
Kristi Burton Brown won't seek reelection as chair of Colorado Republican Party
Weeks after Republicans suffered widespread defeat during Colorado's midterm election, Kristi Burton Brown announced that she will not run for reelection as chair of the Colorado Republican Party. In an email, Burton Brown announced she plans to shift to policy work and remain heavily involved in the Colorado GOP, but...
