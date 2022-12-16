Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 0.7% in early morning trading, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail stocks led gains, up 2.1%, followed by financial services, which was up 1.3%.
NBC New York
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Japan Stocks See Second Day of Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Muted as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off
Global bond markets sold off on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan tweaked its yield curve controls to allow the yield on its 10-year JGB to move 0.5% either side of its 0% target, up from 0.25% previously. Auctions will be held Wednesday for $33 billion of 17-week Treasury bills...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Tesla, Mesa Air and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Disney — Disney fell 4.77% after its film, "Avatar: The Way of the Water" fell short of box office expectations. The highly-anticipated movie brought in $134 million, less than the $175 million expected by analysts and under the $135 million to $150 million range Disney had forecast.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
NBC New York
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
NBC New York
Bank of Japan Adjusts Yield Curve Control Band, Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Fall
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. Futures tied to the Nikkei 225 fell more than 4% shortly after the decision, after...
NBC New York
Dan Yergin Says Oil Prices Could Hit $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
NBC New York
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
NBC New York
Auto Executives Are Less Confident in EV Adoption Than They Were a Year Ago
DETROIT — Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released Tuesday. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual...
NBC New York
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
NBC New York
Hagerty, Manchin Propose $10,000 Threshold for Venmo, PayPal Tax Reporting Change — Up From $600
Americans have been bracing for a new reporting change for third-party payment networks like Venmo or PayPal. Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will propose to raise the tax reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600 for 2022. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., will file an amendment to the $1.7...
NBC New York
Cramer's Lighting Round: Magna Worries Me
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Magna International Inc: "MGA worries me. I would rather own an auto company directly. They're very inexpensive." Roblox Corp: "Roblox is too expensive....
NBC New York
How Former Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried and Friends Quietly Donated to Political Groups and Relatives
The campaign finance violations detailed in a 14-page indictment against one-time crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried are numerous and varied. Prosecutors accuse the FTX founder of conspiring with others to make and receive illegal campaign donations, hide them, misuse corporate contributions and of improperly using a conduits to hide who was giving the money.
NBC New York
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
NBC New York
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
NBC New York
How Sam Bankman-Fried Swindled $8 Billion in Customer Money, According to Federal Prosecutors
CNBC pulled together a history of the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, based upon the charges brought this week by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and in civil suits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bankman-Fried's swift fall from...
Comments / 0