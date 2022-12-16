ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Masonic Lodge Awards First Trades Scholarship to Taylor Stephenson

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Dustin Suntheimer for the information in this story.) The Masonic Lodge in Chelsea, Olive Lodge #156, recently established an endowed scholarship through the Washtenaw Community College Skilled Trades Program. Past member of the Lodge, Robert Taylor, who was a former President of Federal Screw Works, left in his estate a sum of money to be used to support local students in the pursuit of a career in the skilled trades.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Robotics Thanks Community for Wrap-A-Palooza Support

The Chelsea Robotic’s Wrap-A-Palooza wrapped up its first annual festival this year, raising more than $2,000. It was a festive weekend during which we hope we spread some holiday spirit to those who attended. We wanted to graciously say thank you to the community for all of the support.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Downtown Development Authority Discusses Myriad of Topics

In a short Chelsea Downtown Development Authority meeting on Dec. 15, the board touched on a myriad of topics from updates on downtown projects – such as the replacement and refurbishment of the downtown benches and trash can replacements – to brief discussions of better coordination of downtown business hours and a program called Mainstreet America.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Dec. 21: Longest Night Service at Chelsea First UMC

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Liza Gray-Jarvis for the information and graphic in this story.) For those who have experienced loss, the holidays can be a particularly painful time, stirring up grief in acute ways. The Longest Night Service on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. is on the night...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services at Chelsea First UMC

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Liza Gray-Jarvis for the information and graphics in this story.) This service is designed for Children and their families. Our Youth String Ensemble and Worship Band will provide music; our children and youth will share readings from the Bible and the book When It Snowed That Night. All are welcome as we celebrate the birth of Jesus the Christ.
CHELSEA, MI

