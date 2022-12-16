Utah is known for its wide range of climates and landscapes, from the arid deserts of the south to the snowy peaks of the north. But even within this diverse state, some places are truly frigid! Today, we will look at some of these places and learn which one is the “King of the Cold.” Additionally, we’ll learn about some of the unique interactions the cold has on the local wildlife. Let’s discover the coldest place in Utah!

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO