Utah State

ksl.com

Advisories issued as snow returns this week. But will Utah have a white Christmas?

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is back in Utah's forecast just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and western Uinta mountain ranges, where 6 to 12 inches or more of snow are currently forecast to fall primarily on Wednesday. It also issued a winter weather advisory that covers the parts of the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back and other parts of northern Utah, where snow is also expected to fall.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

More snow coming to Utah as winter storm warning issued for Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. KSL-TV meteorologist Kristin Van Dyke says the storm won’t impact the morning commute, at least in the valley. “Even tomorrow morning’s commute it is looking OK, unless you’re going to be in the mountains,”...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Is your city one of Utah’s 33 healthy designations?

SALT LAKE CITY — Get Healthy Utah has released a list of 33 Utah cities and towns who have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation. To be on the list, leaders and programs within the city must make recognizable efforts for health. Specifically, Get Healthy Utah said the city...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Utah

Utah is known for its wide range of climates and landscapes, from the arid deserts of the south to the snowy peaks of the north. But even within this diverse state, some places are truly frigid! Today, we will look at some of these places and learn which one is the “King of the Cold.” Additionally, we’ll learn about some of the unique interactions the cold has on the local wildlife. Let’s discover the coldest place in Utah!
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"

I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
UTAH STATE
onekindesign.com

A mountain sanctuary designed to capture the scenic beauty of Utah

This stunning mountain sanctuary was designed as a family getaway home by Upwall Design Architects in collaboration with AMB Design, located in Deery Valley, Utah. The Floridian homeowners vacation seasonally across the globe but hold a deep affinity for Deer Valley and Utah winters and decided to establish their dream mountain-modern-manse in the area.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Shipwrecks uncovered in shrinking Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Natural Resources is reporting the wreckage of a 1930s-era ship that has been discovered in the receding waters of the Great Salt Lake. The ship is the remains of the W.E. Marsh No. 4, visible just off the observation deck of...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah winter activities you probably haven’t heard of before

Utah is known to have 'The greatest snow on earth' attracting skiers and snowboarders to its mountains, but that is not all this state has to offer during the winter months. This list presents activities ranging from skijoring to wintertime swimming that may surprise even the most seasoned Utahns.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is There Proof The People Of Utah Made Contact Long Ago?

I'm just going to say if you're into the paranormal and/or UFO/UAP phenomenon, it's becoming clear that the place you need to make a trip to is Utah. I'm all about Idaho and I have no doubt that there is some weird alien-related activity going on in the Treasure Valley, but it seems there is always something "other-worldly" happening in Utah.
UTAH STATE
oilcity.news

‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
WYOMING STATE
ksl.com

Redmond salt mine supplies Utah's roads and chef's kitchens

REDMOND, Sevier County — It's all right there. The walls, the ceiling, even the ground. Nothing but salt. "There aren't very many salt mines like this," Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team at Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails and phone calls all the time.
REDMOND, UT
kvnutalk

Malfunctioning switch causes overnight power outage – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Many in Cache Valley spent several hours in the dark and cold Monday night after a major power outage. The outage was reported by customers in parts of Logan, Providence, Nibley, Hyrum and other locations. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jona Whitesides said the outage began around 11...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE

