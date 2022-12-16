ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup

Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy