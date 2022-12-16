ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina parents charged after 1-year-old baby suffers fentanyl overdose, police say

By Ciara Lankford
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsREL_0jkm0Pwe00

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Mooresville parents are facing numerous charges after their 1-year-old baby suffered a drug overdose, authorities said.

Emergency personnel responded at 4:24 p.m. on Nov. 14 to a home along Parker Avenue after getting a report of an unresponsive baby.

Iredell County EMS and Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded and told officers at the scene that the baby appeared to have suffered a drug overdose. The baby was given a dose of Narcan at the home and showed slight signs of improvement, police said.

The baby was then rushed to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center where it got a second dose of Narcan before its condition was stabilized.

Police said the baby was then taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for further treatment. The North Carolina Department of Social Services was contacted and took the baby into protective custody.

At that time, both parents, identified as Ashley Dale Jordan, 29, of Mooresville, and Casey Aaron Jordan, 31, of Mooresville, were both charged with felony child abuse involving serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were placed in the Iredell County Detention Center but they were released after posting bond.

Detectives on Tuesday received lab test results taken from the baby on the day of the incident that showed the baby had a ‘substantially high levels of fentanyl in their system’ at that time.

Based on the new findings, the Mooresville couple was served with additional warrants, charging them both with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute a schedule II substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling to keep/use/sell a control substance.

They were returned to the detention center. Casey was given a $30,000 secured bond and Ashley was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

 

