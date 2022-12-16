The hugely acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including two performances in Buffalo. Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles, the strictly limited engagement will run from Feb. 18-19 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre with tickets available to the public beginning Dec. 20. Prior to its official opening at The Kennedy Center, Into the Woods will tech and rehearse at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in the week preceding public performances.

