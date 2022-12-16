Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Jewish News
Chagrin Falls Chabad celebrates Chanukah for first time
Despite cold temperatures, Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls was packed with community members ready to celebrate the first night of Chanukah with the Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls on Dec. 18. The event was the first grand menorah lighting hosted by the Chabad, which opened at the end of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chanukah celebrated for first time on Chardon Square
For the first time, Chardon Square in Geauga County dons representation of Chanukah as a small group gathered for a ceremonial lighting of an LED menorah and dreidel on the first day of the Jewish holiday. As Chardon Square has depicted a manger scene in the winter months for many...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lake Erie College honors top donors
Lake Erie College in Painesville honored the donations of its top donors at the Donors of Distinction event Dec. 4. The donors include Dana and Sherry Dennis, Sue (Schoedinger) Ellis, The Lincoln Family, Gretchen Reed, The Marion G. Resch Foundation and Nancy Stillwagon. During the event, the donors were inducted...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aleksander Shul, University Heights reach agreement
Aleksander Shul and the city of University Heights have settled their ongoing legal battles, allowing the shul to continue operations in a residential neighborhood and construct a new building at 4380 University Parkway. University Heights City Council met Dec. 19 to discuss the settlement, which University Heights Mayor Michael D....
Cleveland Jewish News
Honda of Cleveland Heights celebrates Chanukah
Honda of Cleveland Heights held a celebration for the first day of Chanukah Dec. 18 with entertainment and holiday food. The party included a disc jockey, magician and a variety of kosher food, including doughnuts, cotton candy and latkes.
Cleveland Jewish News
Red Lobster in Beachwood to close
The Red Lobster restaurant in Beachwood is closing. Located at 3655 Orange Place, the seafood restaurant opened Nov. 22, 1977. According to Cleveland Scene, the closing is due to the location’s under-performance in comparison to its other Northeast Ohio locations. “After more than 45 years of being part of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Moreland Hills Elementary School students demonstrate kindness
Lindsey Lukes’ second-grade classroom at Moreland Hills Elementary School got creative during “choice time” with Playstix. Hadley Zeiger, from left, Harper Gottlieb, Claire Hogan, and Ava Tong created the word “kindness” visually to showcase how much it meant to them. Other students created the words “love” and “Pride Pawers” among others. The class created a “class family promise” to create a sense of belonging and positivity that they recite every day to remind them of what is most important in the classroom and beyond, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chanukah parade lights up east side streets
About 60 vehicles with lighted menorahs affixed to their tops participated in the Light After Dark Menorah Parade to commemorate the first night of Chanukah on Dec. 18. The parade held in mid-20 degree temperatures started at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst and wound through parts of Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Lyndhurst, Shaker Heights and University Heights.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police chief, deputy chief receive no-confidence vote
Members of the Beachwood Police Union recently delivered a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek. The no-confidence vote follows a complaint filed by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles. The Cleveland Jewish News requested the same emails and postings, the latest on Nov. 21, and were at first denied, but later received one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post on Nov. 29.
Cleveland Jewish News
Daniel Blain
Daniel Blain headed into his bar mitzvah well prepared, having attended the Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis from the time he was 6. Born in Cleveland to Sylvia and Michael Blain, the family relocated to Indiana when he was 6, after his father got transferred in the publishing business. Two years later, Michael Blain, who died at 94 in May 2022, led the Indianapolis regional office of Israel Bonds.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nurses’ lawsuit pushed back until August 2023; exhibit, witness lists revealed
The wrongful termination civil lawsuit filed by two former top nurses at Montefiore who were fired after an alleged COVID-19 falsification at the Beachwood nursing home in October 2020 has been pushed back nearly seven months. The trial, which was scheduled to start Jan. 17, 2023, is now scheduled for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Liliana Moskovitz
Celebration: Bricco West at the Holiday Inn Express in Fairlawn. Liliana: The best part of my bat mitzvah was getting to celebrate with all the people I love. It was just such a fun way to be with everyone at the same time. Becca and Aaron Moskovitz, parents: Lily was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Erie Bank opens branch in Woodmere
The new Erie Bank at 28029 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 7, with about 40 people in attendance, including Erie Bank regional manager Westley Gillespie. He told attendees about the process of constructing the bank and its goals moving forward. Guests were treated to dessert and beverages, and were given the opportunity to view the completed building.
Cleveland Jewish News
Dunn, Judith
On Dec. 14, 2022, Judith Dunn, age 87, passed away peacefully. Her husband, Arthur Dunn, was by her side. They were married for 66 years. Judy was born in Cincinnati to immigrant parents, Sara and Leon Seltz. They lived together for a short time with Leon’s parents. Judy always said that Yiddish was her first language. At age 3, Judy and her parents moved to New Albany, Ind. After Judy’s father died in 1948, her mother moved with Judy and her younger sister, Essie, back to Cincinnati to be closer to family.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bilsky, Marvin
Marvin Bilsky, beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Wintner) Bilsky, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. Loving father of Jeffrey (Marilyn) Bilsky, Steven (Vita) Bilsky and Pamela (Thomas) Kaplan. Devoted grandfather of Scott Bilsky (Amy Lipton), Jeremy Bilsky (Melissa Rosenberg), Michael Bilsky, Ryan (Shannon) Bilsky, Samantha (Dr. Nathan) Jove and Sydney Kaplan. Great-grandfather of Sam, Laila, Justin, Campbell, Hannah, Abigail and William. Dear brother of the late Dr. Harold Bilsky and the late Leo Bilsky.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heitner, Jonathan
Jonathan A. Heitner, age 65, of Moreland Hills, was born on March 30, 1957, and passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2022, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Adored husband of Lori Levine; beloved father of Nathan Heitner (Heather Horschler), Shawn Heitner (Tracey Telliard), and beloved...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gribov, Irene
Irene Gribov, beloved wife of Michael, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. Loving mother of Sasha (Carli) Gribov. Loving daughter of Basya and the late Alexander Gluzman. Cherished grandmother of Asher, Noa and Sammy. Devoted sister of Maya (Yan) Brudnoy. Aunt of Julia (Boris) Lyubomirsky. Services were held Dec. 18 at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Reeves, Robert
Robert L. Reeves, beloved husband of Judith (nee Schaffer), passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Loving father of Stephanie DeMichele (James Albrecht), Robert L. (Kimberly) Reeves, Allison (Luke Frazier) Schaffer, Robin (George) Muskal. Devoted grandfather of Carter Reeves Hamilton, Jake Hamilton, Alexis Reeves, Colin Reeves, Tyler Applegate, Robert Applegate, Andrew Muskal, Benjamin Muskal, Adin Muskal and Noah Frazier.
