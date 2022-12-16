ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo agrees to sister city relationship with Ukraine community

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

During Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, councilmembers agreed by a 4-1 vote to approve a sister city agreement with the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Carter Estes, assistant to the city manager, spoke before the council about the reasoning of the possibility of establishing the relationship with Dnipro, which was its citizens' current relationship with the city and the agriculture commonality of the regions.

Mayor Ginger Nelson emphasized at the meeting that this was not a financial obligation to the city, but a shared cultural agreement between the two cities.

Councilmember Cole Stanley had concerns about the agreement and its parameters for the city. Stanley said that in his research, other cities had been more comprehensive in their visions for a sister city agreement.

Stanley called for a stronger vetting for the program and that it be designed in a way that would be better suited to create more opportunities.

“I just do not want to throw something out there in the political climate we have today. You say Dnipro, Ukraine, you have an immediate reaction,” Stanley said.

He said that the city should make the agreement more structured, with the city giving assistance with the direction of the sister city program. He said that he felt overall that there should be very specific criteria for the agreement.

“We really want to understand what this agreement looks like for both cities,” Stanley said. “At the end of the day, I'm just not comfortable with the agreement as is.”

Nelson spoke about the role of the city in this agreement and pushed back that this was something that was just thrown together without being well thought out.

"In a lot of ways, what is happening with the sister cities agreement program at the city level is administrative. The people that are really going to continue the workout and bear the financial burden and stoke the relationship will be the ones interested in doing that work for Ukraine. This is simply a step we can take as a city to call out the work they have been doing. It gives public validity of what they have been doing,” Nelson said.

Nelson said that she did not, as a council, want to slow down the agreement, which would have no economic burden on the city, and she liked the idea of this being a citizen-led agreement rather than using city staff.

Councilmember Howard Smith was ardent about moving forward on the process as is, because he saw it as a good thing that had been delayed, in his opinion, long enough.

Glenda Moore is director of the Kind House Ukraine Bakery, a local organization that helps to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In her work, she said her group became acquainted with the mayor of Dnipro, who proposed a sister city partnership with Amarillo as thanks for the support from the city.

“I am thrilled; it is going to be a wonderful thing. It is going to be great for our citizens that are from Ukraine, as well as citizens that are not, to learn more about the great culture of Ukraine,” Moore said.

Asked about Stanley's comments, arguing against moving forward at this time on the sister city partnership, Moore said, “I would hope that he was sincere in wanting to move forward and create something far deeper and to create an economic basis. I do have some trepidation with it, that it was not something that was just trying to for this to be tabled, but I am a positive thinker.”

Asked about misconceptions about what a sister city partnership means for the city of Amarillo and to Ukraine, Moore emphasized that this agreement does not financially obligate the city to aid Ukraine. She said the idea that Amarillo would be funding Ukraine with this arrangement is a misnomer and not a goal of the agreement.

“I believe the greatest component of this program would be for us to learn more about each other — just to be human with each other in that pursuit,” Moore added.

Moore said that she fell in love with the dignity and the persistence of the people in the region on a visit over nine years ago, which inspired her to start her bakery to assist people in need within Ukraine.

“The sister city agreement with Dnipro came because of a request from Amarillo citizens. These citizens have spent over nine years building relationships and doing humanitarian work in Ukraine," Nelson said in an e-mailed response to a request for comment Wednesday. "They are asking for our affirmation of their work, and I am proud that we supported them. Going forward, these citizens will coordinate the exchange programs with Dnipro and participate in the cultural and economic relationship between our two cities."

Pete Mendoza
3d ago

Amarillo needs to help the People here that need help before you help someone else. There are still alot if Families living in cars because they can't afford a place to stay Alot of kids go hungry because they don't get enough to eat So before you go off helping other People look to helping your own City and People First

